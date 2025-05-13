During a career in which she has won championships from high school to the Olympics, Frost veteran defender Lee Stecklein can’t remember a scoring stretch like this one here late in her second PWHL season.
She didn’t score in the first 28 regular-season games, but now has six goals in the last five games. Included were three goals in the first three games of a first-round playoff series against Toronto.
“Oh, I don’t think it exists,” Stecklein said of another such streak.
The Frost can advance to the Walter Cup finals without needing to beat Toronto in a fifth and final first-round game, as they did last year in a comeback from a 2-0 series deficit. Minnesota leads this best-of-five series 2-1 after losing the opener in Toronto.
At age 31, Stecklein has won the PWHL’s inaugural Walter Cup, Olympic gold, seven world championships, the PWHPA Secret Cup, an Isobel Cup, U-18 gold, three NCAA titles with the Gophers and a state championship when she was a sophomore at Roseville Area High School.
Is there anything left for her to win?
“I’m sure there is,” Stecklein said. “I have been pretty lucky to play on quite a few championship teams. It’s always fun to win that last game of the season.”
She won another IIHF World Championship last month in Czechia, scoring a goal in a 2-1 pool-play victory over rival Canada and assisting on a goal in a 4-3 overtime win over Canada in the final.