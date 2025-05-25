Frost goaltender Maddie Rooney sees it every practice and every game, how her defenders limit traffic in front of her so she can follow the puck. She sees them rarely out of position. She sees them handle scorers of all shapes and abilities.
She sees how they make her job easier.
“So they definitely give me confidence,” Rooney said. “They have my back as I have theirs.”
Rooney has even seen defender Lee Stecklein, who had three goals in 30 games during the regular season, explode for four goals in seven playoff games, including one during Saturday’s 2-1, triple-overtime thriller in Game 3 of the PWHL Finals at Xcel Energy Center.
“I see it firsthand in practice every day, so I’m not surprised,” Rooney said. “Very grateful that she’s on our team and I’m not going against her. So I’m happy for her.”
The Frost led the Professional Women’s Hockey League with 85 goals during the regular season. But if they can win one of the next two games, they will win their second consecutive Walter Cup because of their defensive work — both stopping goals and producing on the offensive end — in this series against Ottawa.
During the regular season, the Frost beat Ottawa by scores of 5-2, 5-0 and 3-0 and lost 1-0, 8-3 and 3-2. With razor-thin margins in the postseason, each game has been a battle of strategy, skill and poise.
Three games. All settled in overtime by 2-1 scores. Can’t get any tighter. There’s less space for teams to develop Grade-A scoring chances this time of year.