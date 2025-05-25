Frost

Minnesota Frost go three overtimes deep before defeating Ottawa for 2-1 advantage in PWHL Finals

Katy Knoll scored 10:03 into the third OT period, positioning the Frost to win their second league title Monday.

By Jerry Zgoda

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 25, 2025 at 2:04AM
Teammates celebrate with Frost forward Katy Knoll, right, after she scored to win Game 3 of the PWHL Finals in triple overtime Saturday at Xcel Energy Center. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Frost outshot Ottawa all afternoon and into the evening Saturday at Xcel Energy Center and finally scored the one goal they desperately sought in a 2-1 win in triple overtime before 8,098 fans.

Fourth-line winger Katy Knoll scored the winner with a falling, backhanded shot from the slot that beat her former Northeastern teammate Gwyneth Philips 10:03 into the third overtime.

She celebrated by picking herself up and jumping in the air off her two skates.

It was the third consecutive overtime game that ended 2-1 in this PWHL Finals series. The Frost won two of those and will go to Game 4 at the X on Monday with the chance to win their second consecutive Walter Cup awarded to the PWHL champion.

It was also the fourth consecutive game the Frost went to overtime, including a series-clinching Game 4 in OT against Toronto in the first round.

The Charge lost a four-OT game in their first-round playoff series against Montreal.

This time, the Frost won a battle of goaltenders Philips and Maddie Rooney, both of whom were unbeatable through the first two overtimes.

Ottawa scored the only first-period goal of this best-of-five series, but Frost scoring machine Lee Stecklein’s fourth goal of the playoffs 2:58 into the second period tied it 1-1.

The teams went to the third period tied 1-1 even though the Frost had outshot Ottawa 20-6 by the second period’s final minute.

A defensive-minded defender, Stecklein scored three goals in 30 regular-season games and now has four in seven playoff games.

Her shot from the right point eluded traffic in front of the net, particularly screen-setting linemates Liz Schepers and Knoll.

Frost coach Ken Klee mixed his lines for Game 3, looking for offense after scoring seven goals in a playoff game against Toronto but only three in the PWHL Finals’ first two games.

Included in the changes was moving Grace Zumwinkle onto the right wing with top-line players Taylor Heise and Kendall Coyne-Schofield.

He kept Rooney in goal after she started the Game 2 overtime win at Ottawa.

Charge star forward Emily Clark started the scoring with her third goal of the playoffs midway through the first period. The Charge have scored the first goal in all three games.

A former Wisconsin Badger from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Clark scored by coming from around the left to the right side of the net. She rapped home Gabbie Hughes’ pass from the other side at 11:38 of the first period.

GAME SUMMARY: Frost 2, Charge 1 (3 OT)

At that point, the Charge had only two shots on goal.

The Charge start two Minnesotans on their top line with Clark: Hughes from Lino Lakes and Mannon McMahon from Maple Grove. Both played at Minnesota Duluth.

PWHL advisory board member and longtime sports executive Stan Kasten and hockey-operations boss Jayna Hefford attended Game 3.

Women’s sporting legend Billie Jean King is expected Monday afternoon to hand out the Walter Cup trophy if there is a champion by then.

