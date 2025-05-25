The Frost outshot Ottawa all afternoon and into the evening Saturday at Xcel Energy Center and finally scored the one goal they desperately sought in a 2-1 win in triple overtime before 8,098 fans.
Fourth-line winger Katy Knoll scored the winner with a falling, backhanded shot from the slot that beat her former Northeastern teammate Gwyneth Philips 10:03 into the third overtime.
She celebrated by picking herself up and jumping in the air off her two skates.
It was the third consecutive overtime game that ended 2-1 in this PWHL Finals series. The Frost won two of those and will go to Game 4 at the X on Monday with the chance to win their second consecutive Walter Cup awarded to the PWHL champion.
It was also the fourth consecutive game the Frost went to overtime, including a series-clinching Game 4 in OT against Toronto in the first round.
The Charge lost a four-OT game in their first-round playoff series against Montreal.
This time, the Frost won a battle of goaltenders Philips and Maddie Rooney, both of whom were unbeatable through the first two overtimes.
Ottawa scored the only first-period goal of this best-of-five series, but Frost scoring machine Lee Stecklein’s fourth goal of the playoffs 2:58 into the second period tied it 1-1.