Frost even championship series by beating Ottawa in overtime 2-1

They did it again.
Faced with going home down two games to none in their PWHL final series, the Frost forced overtime Tuesday on a game-tying goal with 16 seconds left, then scored again 16:24 in overtime to beat Ottawa 2-1.
Frost rookie forward Britta Curl-Salemme scored both of them, the first on a rebound goal rapped home from crease’s edge after Ottawa had just scored late to take a lead in Game 2.
The Frost is now 5-1 after losing a playoff game. They lost Tuesday’s finals opener, then bounced back with goals that again seemed to be among the darkest hour.
On Thursday, both teams didn’t score until the game’s final four minutes, when they suddenly swapped goals in a matter of moments.
Ottawa veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque made a play coming through the slot with a deke and a juke at 17:25 of the third period.
Curl-Salemme answered back with just those 16 seconds left. She did so on a power-play rebound goal from crease’s edge that finally solved hot, stubborn Ottawa goalie Gwyneth Philips.
The tying goal that forced overtime came after the Frost pulled goalie Maddie Rooney and after Ottawa took a tripping penalty with just 37 seconds left in regulation time.