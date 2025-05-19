Frost captain and ‘MVP’ Kendall Coyne Schofield leads Minnesota back to Walter Cup Finals

Whether in regulation or overtime, Minnesota Frost coach Ken Klee knew one thing about a potentially clinching Game 4 first-round playoff series at Xcel Energy Center last Wednesday:
His captain and arguably best player Kendall Coyne Schofield wasn’t going to let her team rise at 5 the next morning to return to Toronto for a deciding Game 5.
“I think she was just like, ‘This isn’t happening. I’m going to do everything I can to make sure we close it out here,’” Klee said.
At stake was a place in the Walter Cup Finals for a second consecutive season, as well as four extra days at home for a road-weary team that now opens Tuesday at Ottawa in the best-of-five finals.
It’s a meeting of the league’s third and fourth seeds now that Montreal and Toronto were eliminated.
Coyne Schofield is the smallest (5-2) and fastest player on the ice. Come Sunday, she’ll turn 33 and will remain the oldest, too.
Coyne Schofield scored twice Wednesday, mucking it up at goal’s edge with deflections and a backhanded rebound, until teammate Taylor Heise scored the winning goal 16 minutes into overtime.
“She has been lights out; to me she has been our MVP all year,” Klee said. “Our coaches have talked about it. In our mind there’s no doubt she has been excellent all year and in the playoffs.”