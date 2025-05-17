Ottawa defeated Montreal 2-1 on Friday night in a PWHL playoffs semifinal, winning the series 3-1 and giving the Minnesota Frost an opponent and schedule for the PWHL Finals.
The best-of-five championship round will begin Tuesday at TD Place in Ottawa and proceed every other day thereafter. If the series goes five games, three will be played in Ottawa, the league’s third-place team at 12-2-4-12. Minnesota finished fourth with a regular-season mark of 10-5-4-11.
The Frost is the defending Walter Cup champion after taking the title in the league’s inaugural season. Minnesota reached the finals by eliminating the Toronto Sceptres on Wednesday night with a 4-3 overtime victory for a 3-1 series win.
The PWHL Finals schedule
Tuesday: at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Thursday: at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 24: at Frost, 4 p.m.
If necessary
Monday, May 26: at Frost, 4 p.m.