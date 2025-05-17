Frost

Minnesota Frost in the PWHL Finals: opponent, schedule, TV, tickets

The Frost learned who they’ll play when Ottawa finished off Montreal in a semifinal series Friday.

By Star Tribune staff

May 17, 2025 at 4:39AM
Frost players swarm in celebration after winning Game 4 of their semifinal series against Toronto. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Ottawa defeated Montreal 2-1 on Friday night in a PWHL playoffs semifinal, winning the series 3-1 and giving the Minnesota Frost an opponent and schedule for the PWHL Finals.

The best-of-five championship round will begin Tuesday at TD Place in Ottawa and proceed every other day thereafter. If the series goes five games, three will be played in Ottawa, the league’s third-place team at 12-2-4-12. Minnesota finished fourth with a regular-season mark of 10-5-4-11.

The Frost is the defending Walter Cup champion after taking the title in the league’s inaugural season. Minnesota reached the finals by eliminating the Toronto Sceptres on Wednesday night with a 4-3 overtime victory for a 3-1 series win.

The PWHL Finals schedule

Tuesday: at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Thursday: at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 24: at Frost, 4 p.m.

If necessary

Monday, May 26: at Frost, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 28: at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

How to watch

All games will be broadcast on Fan Duel Sports North.

Tickets

Tickets for Games 3 and 4 at Xcel Energy Center are on sale now and range from about $60 to about $160. Click here for more information.

