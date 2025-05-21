Frost

Minnesota Frost lose PWHL Finals Game 1 to Ottawa Charge in overtime

The Frost will need to make a comeback in the series to successfully defend their Walter Cup title.

By Jerry Zgoda

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 21, 2025 at 2:31AM
Ottawa goaltender Gwyneth Philips makes a save on the Frost's Denisa Krizova during the second period Tuesday. (Justin Tang/The Associated Press)

The Frost ended their PWHL first-round series against Toronto with an overtime Game 4 victory at home.

Six days later, they began defense of the Walter Cup with an overtime loss at Ottawa, 2-1 Tuesday at TD Place in Ottawa.

Speedy Emily Clark‘s shot from the left wing 2:47 into overtime came after the defending Walter Cup champions turned the puck over just inside their own blue line.

Clark scored on a sharp-angled shot that beat Frost goaltender Nicole Hensley while defender Sophie Jaques chased, without success.

The two teams traded goals — the Charge’s Rebecca Leslie midway through the second period, the Frost’s fourth-line forward Klara Hymlarova early in the third — before Clark scored the winner.

The Frost’s overtime in their Game 4 lasted 16 minutes. Montreal beat Ottawa in four overtimes in their first-round series.

Game 2 in the best-of-five series is Thursday in Ottawa before play moves to Xcel Energy Center for Memorial Day weekend games Saturday and Monday.

Frost assistant captain Kelly Pannek had just been called for a holding penalty with 6:08 left in the third period when Leslie and Frost forward Mellissa Channell-Watkins collided in open ice.

View post on X

As Leslie spun around from contact, her raised stick hit the back of Channell-Watkins’ helmet. As they continued around, Leslie’s stick hit Channell-Watkins’ mask.

Video review looking for a major stick penalty determined that only a cross-checking minor penalty was due.

The two teams played 4-for-4 for those two minutes with each missing a player.

Related Coverage

Frost

Frost captain and ‘MVP’ Coyne Schofield leads Minnesota back to Walter Cup Finals

Frost

Frost in the PWHL Finals: Who, when, where and how to watch

Frost

Frost clinch PWHL playoff series with overtime victory over Sceptres

Hymlarova scored her first goal in the playoffs — and her second in the PWHL — and tied the game early in the third period, with 5:26 gone.

She capitalized on the second of three times Ottawa goaltender Gwyneth Philips misjudged coming out of her net to play the puck.

Philips went behind her net to try to whip around the puck along the sideboards. But the Frost’s Katy Knoll stopped it and sent it toward the front of the net, where Hymlarova backhanded the puck into an empty net.

The game was scoreless until Leslie scored her second goal of the playoffs, at 11:34 of the second period.

It came just seconds after Ottawa killed off a penalty for an illegal hit that upended Frost captain Kendall Coyne Schofield at full speed in the Charge’s zone.

Leslie maneuvered around Frost defender Lee Stecklein and hit a rising shot from the right circle that eluded goaltender Nicole Hensley, who made her third start in five playoff games. Maddie Rooney started the other two.

Until then, the Frost had scored seven second-period goals in this season’s playoffs while Toronto was 5-for-9 itself in second periods.

Philips, the first star for the PWHL’s first week of playoffs to the Frost’s second star, Taylor Heise, turned away second-period shots by Pannek, Brooke McQuigge and Jaques.

The Frost arrived at TD Place having never won Game 1 of a playoff series. They were 0-3 during the PWHL’s first two seasons. They lost last year at Toronto in the first round and then at Boston in the finals. They won a deciding Game 5 both times and won the inaugural Walter Cup.

They also lost Game 1 in this year’s first-round series at Toronto before they won the next three, including a clinching Game 4 at Xcel Energy Center.

GAME SUMMARY: Charge 2, Frost 1 (OT)

The Frost won its three games over Toronto by a combined 16-11, including a clinching 4-3 overtime decision in Game 4. Their lone loss was 3-2 in Game 1.

Minnesota and Ottawa had played each other even during the regular season. Both compiled 44 points, with Ottawa winning the playoffs’ third seed because of a tiebreaker involving regulation-time wins.

They split their season series 3-3. Ottawa set its franchise record for goals scored in an 8-3 win Feb. 13 while the Frost had their largest shutout win, 5-0, on March 7.

That last game was part of the league’s “Takeover Tour,” a barnstorming tour that hit neutral-site markets — most of them NHL markets — across North America. The Frost played the Charge in Raleigh, N.C., home to the Carolina Hurricanes.

They also shut out Ottawa 3-0 to start the season-ending, two-game trip in which they needed to beat both the Charge and Boston in regulation time to make the playoffs — and did so.

about the writer

about the writer

Jerry Zgoda

Reporter

Jerry Zgoda covers Minnesota United FC and Major League Soccer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Frost

See More

Frost

Frost drop Game 1 of the PWHL Finals to Ottawa in overtime

card image

Minnesota will need to make a comeback in the series to successfully defend its Walter Cup title.

Frost

Frost captain and ‘MVP’ Coyne Schofield leads Minnesota back to Walter Cup Finals

card image

Frost

Frost in the PWHL Finals: Who, when, where and how to watch

card image