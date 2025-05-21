The Frost ended their PWHL first-round series against Toronto with an overtime Game 4 victory at home.
Six days later, they began defense of the Walter Cup with an overtime loss at Ottawa, 2-1 Tuesday at TD Place in Ottawa.
Speedy Emily Clark‘s shot from the left wing 2:47 into overtime came after the defending Walter Cup champions turned the puck over just inside their own blue line.
Clark scored on a sharp-angled shot that beat Frost goaltender Nicole Hensley while defender Sophie Jaques chased, without success.
The two teams traded goals — the Charge’s Rebecca Leslie midway through the second period, the Frost’s fourth-line forward Klara Hymlarova early in the third — before Clark scored the winner.
The Frost’s overtime in their Game 4 lasted 16 minutes. Montreal beat Ottawa in four overtimes in their first-round series.
Game 2 in the best-of-five series is Thursday in Ottawa before play moves to Xcel Energy Center for Memorial Day weekend games Saturday and Monday.
Frost assistant captain Kelly Pannek had just been called for a holding penalty with 6:08 left in the third period when Leslie and Frost forward Mellissa Channell-Watkins collided in open ice.