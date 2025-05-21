The Frost are 0-4 in Game 1s of PWHL playoff series so far in their short history, yet they’ve won each of the first three series, including the one that led them to last season’s Walter Cup championship.
They’re there again after Tuesday night’s 2-1 overtime loss at Ottawa in their five-game PWHL Finals series.
“We’re definitely not trying to play from behind,” Frost coach Ken Klee said. “It’s just one of those things. It’s a long series. Playoffs are tough. It’s tough to win games. We’re just at the spot we found ourselves in the past, and unfortunately, we’re in it again.”
Ottawa’s Emily Clark scored on a sharp-angled shot 2:47 into overtime after the Charge were outshot 26-19 by Frost.
Like Toronto and Boston last season and Toronto again this season, the Charge beat the Frost in a series opener.
All four of those openers, it should be noted, were on the road.
Game 2 and a chance to even the series is Thursday night, again at TD Place in Ottawa, before the finals continue at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul for Game 3 on Saturday afternoon and Game 4 on Monday afternoon (if needed) on Memorial Day weekend. A Game 5 would be back in Ottawa.
“We started all these series on the road. It’s very hard to win on the road, but I think our group knows they’re a resilient group,” Klee said Wednesday in a teleconference with reporters. “They’re going to stick with it. We know what we came here to do. That’s win one game, and that’s what we’re going to focus on.”