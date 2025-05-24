The NHL has had its share of villains — Dave “The Hammer” Schultz to name just one — in its storied 107 years.
Could Frost rookie center Britta Curl-Salemme be a version of the two-year-old PWHL’s own?
Big, loud crowds in Ottawa booed her whenever she touched the puck in the first two games of the PWHL Finals series.
She responded in Game 2 Thursday by scoring a sudden tying goal with 16 seconds left, then she scored again, winning the game 2-1 with 16-plus minutes gone in overtime.
Her goals evened the best-of-five series 1-1 as it heads to Xcel Energy Center on Saturday.
“Personally, I’d rather play in a full crowd that’s booing me than an empty one,” Curl-Salemme said. “That type of passion is really cool to see. I can’t control how they may feel towards me.”
She called the fan reaction — a continuation from the regular season in Ottawa — “all in good fun, I think. I think they enjoy that passion and putting it toward something. It’s fun to go there. It’s fun to get a win, too.”
North Dakota-raised, Curl-Salemme won an NCAA championship at Wisconsin before the Frost selected her in the second round of last summer’s PWHL draft.