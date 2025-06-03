The Frost protected veteran U.S. national team members Kendall Coyne Schofield, Lee Stecklein and Taylor Heise from selection by incoming expansion teams Vancouver and Seattle.
Coyne Schofield and Stecklein are two of the Frost’s three captains. Heise was the top pick in the 2023 PWHL draft.
That leaves 12 members on the Frost’s 2025 Walter Cup championship team eligible to be selected in Monday’s expansion draft and the signing window for the new teams that runs from Wednesday through Sunday.
That list includes the Frost’s third captain, Kelly Pannek, along with Sophie Jaques, Nicole Hensley, Claire Thompson, Grace Zumwinkle, Britta Curl-Salemme and PWHL Finals star Katy Knoll, among others. Minnesota has won the first two Walter Cup championships.
In the expansion draft, after an original six team loses two players, it can protect one additional player, for a total of four protected players.
Other PWHL protected players
Boston: Aerin Frankel (G), Megan Keller (D), Alina Müller (F)
Montréal: Ann-Renée Desbiens (G), Marie-Philip Poulin (F), Laura Stacey (F)
New York: Sarah Fillier (F), Ella Shelton (D), Micah Zandee-Hart (D)