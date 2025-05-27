Liz Schepers' OT goal gives Frost their second straight PWHL Walter Cup with 2-1 win over Charge

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Walter Cup is staying in Minnesota and the defending champion Frost once again have Liz Schepers to credit for scoring the championship-clinching goal for a second straight year.
Schepers converted a scramble in front to score 12 minutes into overtime and seal a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Charge to clinch the title in Game 4 of the best-of-five championship series.
All four games of the series were decided by 2-1 scores, and each of them in overtime, including the Frost's triple-OT victory in Game 3 on Saturday.
Kelly Pannek scored at the 10:09 mark of the second period, giving Minnesota its first lead in regulation of the series, and Maddie Rooney stopped 33 shots.
Katy Knoll set up the winner by collecting the puck along the end boards and driving behind the net to feed Schepers in the slot. Goaltender Gwyneth Philips parried the first shot, but Schepers poked home the rebound.
''Hats off to Ottawa,'' said Schepers. ''That was a helluva series. I could not be more proud of our team. It's unbelievable.''
Schepers, who is from Mound, Minnesota, and played collegiately at Ohio State, was one of 16 Frost players who retuned from last year's championship team, and this time got the opportunity to celebrate before their home crowd. Minnesota won the inaugural Walter Cup last year with Schepers scoring the opening goal of a 3-0 win at Boston in Game 5.
And just like last year, the Frost won the title as the fourth and final-seeded playoff team, and both times advanced to the finals after knocking off Toronto in the semis.