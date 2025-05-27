PWHL expansion to Seattle and Vancouver could shake Frost’s championship team

Player protection lists are due. Each of the six inaugural PWHL teams will have the opportunity to initially protect three players from selection in the Exclusive Signing Window and the Expansion Draft. After an inaugural team has relinquished two players — whether through the Exclusive Signing Window or the Expansion Draft — that team will be permitted to protect one additional player, increasing their protected list to four players. Players eligible to be protected must either be under contract for the 2025–26 season or the team must hold their playing rights through the 2025–26 season.