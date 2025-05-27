PWHL expansion to Seattle and Vancouver could shake Frost’s championship team

The Frost celebrated their second consecutive Walter Cup trophy championship on Sunday night, this one on home ice with teammates, family, friends and 11,024 fans filling up Xcel Energy Center with joyous noise and the hoisting of the cup itself one by one, player by player getting their turn, trophy held high, to circle the rink with it.
Each one potentially a bittersweet moment nonetheless.
Every sports offseason involves change, big or small. This one upcoming will bring change more than most.
That means Sunday night is the last time this group of 23 rostered players will play with each other. The Frost will lose at least three players and possibly four because of the PWHL’s expansion to eight teams, with Vancouver and Seattle are added next season.
“It’s a really hard thing to deal with,” Frost star forward Taylor Heise said. “It’s not something players want to see when they see you’re going to be able to keep three people and maybe a fourth. There are a lot of people who could be gone or missing next year. This group is so special. I love these people. They’re my sisters. I’m going to miss them a lot. I wanted to win this for them.”
The Frost have a list of 15 players under contract from whom they can protect a handful during an upcoming signing period for the two new expansion teams or the expansion draft itself.
The list ranges from young, potentially foundational pieces for the franchises, such as Heise, defender Sophie Jaques and last year’s second-round draft pick Britta Curl-Salemme, to veterans such Kendall Coyne Schofield, Lee Stecklein and Kelly Pannek.
In between are recently drafted prospects such as Katy Knoll, Brooke McQuigge and Dominique Petrie, gifted mid-20 something players Claire Thompson and Grace Zumwinkle or goalie Nicole Hensley.