Minnesota Frost win their second PWHL championship, going overtime again to defeat the Ottawa Charge

In winning the Walter Cup again, the Frost remained the only champ in league history.

By Jerry Zgoda

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 27, 2025 at 12:35AM
Frost goaltender Maddie Rooney, backed by her teammates, celebrates with the Walter Cup after a 2-1 overtime victory Monday at Xcel Energy Center. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A year ago, the Frost brought the inaugural Walter Cup trophy rattling home from Boston on their equipment truck.

On Monday, they joyously carried it across the Xcel Energy Center ice after they beat Ottawa, yet again 2-1, yet again in overtime, to become the PWHL’s repeat champion.

Fourth-line forward and Minnesotan Liz Schepers rapped a puck home from right in front of the net at 12:00 of overtime. She’s on the same line with Katy Knoll, the hero in triple OT on Saturday, and she’s the same player who scored the winner in the clinching game last season, the first goal in a 3-0 win at Boston.

All four PHWL Finals games were tied 1-1 after regulation.

The Frost’s past five games — including a clinching Game 4 win over Toronto in the first round — all went to overtime.

They scored the game’s first goal for the first time in this series, when former Gophers player and Olympic gold medalist Kelly Pannek broke the shutout by scoring midway through the second period, at 10:10.

The Charge trailed 1-0 after two periods, but Tereza Vanisova tied the game at 10:09 of the third period with a goal on which teammate Danielle Serdachny did the work by driving behind the goal with the puck, fending off a defender against the boards and feathering a one-handed pass out in front of the goal.

Vanisova knocked it home from short range, and once again overtime loomed.

The Frost finally scored the first goal in these PWHL Finals, Pannek getting her second goal of the playoffs.

She scored just three times in 30 regular-season games, but played better than well in the IIHF World Championships at Czechia last month and continued it after that.

On Monday, she scored from the right side of the goal at 10:10 of the second period. Defender Claire Thompson sent a backhanded pass from low in the left circle toward the right side, and Pannek redirected it high into the net past Ottawa goaltender Gwyneth Philips.

That was a rare feat in these playoffs.

Frost goaltender Maddie Rooney started again and made 35 stops. Philips, who was declared the playoffs’ MVP, stopped 36 Frost shots.

Frost rookie forward Dominique Petrie returned to the lineup after missing a game injured while Rooney played her sixth playoff game after playing nearly two whole games in Saturday’s triple-overtime victory.

Petrie drew the game’s first penalty seven minutes in, for tripping. The Frost successfully killed it off without much of a test for Rooney by the Charge.

The team opened up club-level seating to accommodate a holiday afternoon crowd that was announced at 11,024. The Frost drew 8,098 for Game 3 on Saturday afternoon.

One of those in attendance was Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

This time last year, Northeastern’s Knoll and Philips both attended the Frost’s Game 5 Finals victory after Boston had forced that deciding game with a 1-0 double-overtime victory in Game 4 at Xcel Energy Center.

Both were there in suburban Lowell, Mass., as draft prospects for the upcoming PWHL draft.

A year later, they’re playing against each other, not with each other. The Frost drafted Knoll in the seventh round, 39th of 42 players, while Ottawa took Philips as a backup goalie who now has played like a playoff star.

