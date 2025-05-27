A year ago, the Frost brought the inaugural Walter Cup trophy rattling home from Boston on their equipment truck.
On Monday, they joyously carried it across the Xcel Energy Center ice after they beat Ottawa, yet again 2-1, yet again in overtime, to become the PWHL’s repeat champion.
Fourth-line forward and Minnesotan Liz Schepers rapped a puck home from right in front of the net at 12:00 of overtime. She’s on the same line with Katy Knoll, the hero in triple OT on Saturday, and she’s the same player who scored the winner in the clinching game last season, the first goal in a 3-0 win at Boston.
All four PHWL Finals games were tied 1-1 after regulation.
The Frost’s past five games — including a clinching Game 4 win over Toronto in the first round — all went to overtime.
They scored the game’s first goal for the first time in this series, when former Gophers player and Olympic gold medalist Kelly Pannek broke the shutout by scoring midway through the second period, at 10:10.
The Charge trailed 1-0 after two periods, but Tereza Vanisova tied the game at 10:09 of the third period with a goal on which teammate Danielle Serdachny did the work by driving behind the goal with the puck, fending off a defender against the boards and feathering a one-handed pass out in front of the goal.
Vanisova knocked it home from short range, and once again overtime loomed.