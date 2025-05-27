Four games. Four overtimes.
That’s a lot of applesauce.
The Frost found ways to keep their energy up through all the extra periods and still play their game. They remained patient as they probed what turned out to be a human wall in Ottawa goaltender Gwyneth Philips. Their forecheck was fierce. They used their speed. Their penalty-killing was elite.
They needed all of it, plus helpings of applesauce and goldfish crackers for fuel, to get through the overtimes.
They were rewarded. And so was an audience of 11,024 at Xcel Energy Center on Monday as the fourth 2-1 overtime win of the series allowed the Frost to retain the Walter Cup after winning it in the PWHL’s inaugural season last year.
The four 2-1 scores weren’t a product of ugly or disjointed games. They were reflective of the talent on the ice and the thin margin of error. It was championship-level hockey. It had everything, including hard hits, chippiness and roughing penalties.
The Frost gave up the opening goal in Games 2 and 3 but fought back to tie before winning. On Monday, they led 1-0 on a Kelly Pannek goal, lost the lead but prevailed. They had to grind in different ways.
The best players had to be at their best in a series in which the margin for error was infinitesimal. And it took a toll.