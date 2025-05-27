Frost

Neal: Minnesota Frost’s PWHL title serves as a sweet topping to an outstanding final series against Ottawa

The Frost and Charge played four overtime games and produced four 2-1 final scores. The losing goalie was so good she was declared MVP and serenaded by the fans of the champ.

By La Velle E. Neal III

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 27, 2025 at 3:07AM
Frost goaltender Maddie Rooney, one of two goalies who stood strong Monday, stops the puck in overtime. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Four games. Four overtimes.

That’s a lot of applesauce.

The Frost found ways to keep their energy up through all the extra periods and still play their game. They remained patient as they probed what turned out to be a human wall in Ottawa goaltender Gwyneth Philips. Their forecheck was fierce. They used their speed. Their penalty-killing was elite.

They needed all of it, plus helpings of applesauce and goldfish crackers for fuel, to get through the overtimes.

They were rewarded. And so was an audience of 11,024 at Xcel Energy Center on Monday as the fourth 2-1 overtime win of the series allowed the Frost to retain the Walter Cup after winning it in the PWHL’s inaugural season last year.

The four 2-1 scores weren’t a product of ugly or disjointed games. They were reflective of the talent on the ice and the thin margin of error. It was championship-level hockey. It had everything, including hard hits, chippiness and roughing penalties.

The Frost gave up the opening goal in Games 2 and 3 but fought back to tie before winning. On Monday, they led 1-0 on a Kelly Pannek goal, lost the lead but prevailed. They had to grind in different ways.

The best players had to be at their best in a series in which the margin for error was infinitesimal. And it took a toll.

“We knew we needed everyone, we’re so banged up,” Frost coach Ken Klee said. “We have separated shoulders and bad knees and bad groins and bad hips. We have fractures to hands. Our injury list is really, really long.

“For us it was trying to get through one more day.”

Or as Ethan Hunt, Tom Cruise’s character in the alleged final “Mission Impossible” installment, says: It’s only pain.

It was fitting that the championship-winning goal was crafted by Liz Schepers as she fell in the crease while stuffing home her own rebound 12 minutes into overtime. She centered a line that included Klara Hymlarova and Katy Knoll.

Technically, it’s the Frost’s fourth line. Klee uses colors to designate them. That was his blue line, and their forechecking throughout the series made it difficult for Ottawa to get the puck out of its zone. And turnovers led to numerous chances.

“They were the best line in the series, by far,” Frost captain Kendall Coyne Schofield said. “There’s no denying that.”

The series also highlighted a season-long strength: getting offense from the Frost defenders. Sophie Jacques and Claire Thompson are offensive-minded from the blue line.

But defender Lee Stecklein finished with a playoff-best eight points, including four goals, in the series. Three of the four leading scorers in the postseason were Stecklein, Jacques and Thompson.

“If anyone had that on their betting card,” Pannek joked about Stecklein’s outburst of production.

The player most responsible for the 2-1 games left the ice to cheers from the spectators. When the Most Valuable Player Award was about to be announced, Frost fans began chanting for Maddie Rooney, who was excellent in the series.

But Rooney didn’t win. Out of the group of emotional Ottawa players skated Philips, who was selected as the recipient. She kept Ottawa in the series while frustrating Frost players with her athleticism. Her most important save came with 4 minutes, 48 seconds remaining when a rebound, open net and glory awaited Coyne Schofield if she touched the puck. Coyne Schofield fanned on her first attempt and quickly reloaded for a second chance only for Philips to recover and stop the puck with her left pad.

“If she doesn’t play the way she played,” Klee said of Philips, “then I don’t think we go to overtime in any of them.”

The crowd respectfully chanted Philips’ name as she left the ice. She was unaware of that until told following the game. She was still processing the loss.

“I didn’t realize that,” Philips said. “That shows the love in this league, and everyone can respect that.”

The Frost won with all these elements that made it a fabulous series. Fans were able to celebrate as frosty-looking confetti was fired into the air. Players celebrated with friends and family members.

Schofield skated around the rink with the Walter Cup before handing off to Stecklein, who later handed it to Pannek. The three leaders of the two-time champions.

This is only the second Walter Cup in PWHL history. In terms of competitive hockey, a high standard has been set.

Four games. Four 2-1 overtimes.

La Velle E. Neal III

Columnist

La Velle E. Neal III is a sports columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune who previously covered the Twins for more than 20 years.

