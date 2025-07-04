Some politicians cautious about safety in July Fourth parades after lawmaker shootings

Waiting in a lineup of floats ready to embark on Eagan’s annual July Fourth parade, DFL Rep. John Huot flinched when he heard a loud pop.
It was a balloon tied to a van behind him, bursting from the heat. But Huot and his family felt a little on edge on the bright, sweltering morning of Independence Day, just a few weeks after the assassination of former DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark.
There were no volunteers this year in “Huot for House” shirts to help work the crowd. Huot was hesitant even about his wife and two of his adult sons joining.
A conversation with local police convinced him it would be safe to participate. Still, he and other lawmakers were being careful about their plans, sure not to divulge their locations publicly before the festivities.
Politicians are a summertime parade fixture. Alongside high school marching bands and kids scrambling for candy, state and local political figures can usually be spotted working the crowd, shaking hands or waving from cars.
That tradition persisted this Fourth of July, despite elected officials reckoning with safety questions in the weeks after the shootings of the two state legislators and their spouses.
For Huot, concern about his safety started even before that unprecedented explosion of political violence. Earlier this year, he received a series of threatening messages as DFL legislators boycotted the beginning of session in a conflict over control of the House chamber. That convinced him to pursue a license to carry a concealed firearm, something his wife, Angela, is still unsure about.
The Huots have had many more discussions about their safety in recent weeks. The state representative, whose district spans Eagan, Rosemount and Apple Valley, said the slayings have made him question whether to run for a fifth term — though as of now, he’s still running.