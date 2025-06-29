Twin Cities Pride Parade draws thousands to downtown Minneapolis

Max Homstad stood beside his bike in a patch of shade on Hennepin Avenue, smiling as he scanned the colorfully dressed crowd Sunday.
There were drag queens and women’s sports fans, dogs donning rainbow bandanas and people sporting graphic T-shirts that paid tribute to Prince.
“It’s just fun seeing queer people happy,” Homstad said.
Homstad was one of thousands of people who descended on downtown Minneapolis on Sunday for the Twin Cities Pride Parade, an annual tradition that’s taken on increased significance this year as the Trump administration has pushed for several policies that take aim at LGBTQ rights.
But the dour political climate didn’t dampen the mood in downtown, where the party spilled from bars onto Hennepin Avenue and onlookers whooped and clapped as floats made their way from 3rd Street to Spruce Place.
The roar of motorcycle engines marked the parade’s start, as the Minneapolis chapter of Dykes on Bikes set off through the crowd. Then came the huge flags, signifying myriad sexualities and gender expressions under the LGBTQ umbrella.
Cheers erupted when Gov. Tim Walz and his wife, Gwen, strode down Hennepin Avenue, waving. The couple wore shirts commemorating former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman, who was honored alongside her husband, Mark, at a joint funeral Saturday.
Mayor Jacob Frey, clad in a tank top as he campaigns for another term, was close behind. Current City Council members and other political hopefuls mingled with the crowd, some handing out flyers.