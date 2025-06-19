Supreme Court ruling could strain Minnesota’s providers of gender-affirming care for minors

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling this week upholding a Tennessee ban on many gender-affirming treatments for minors could further strain Minnesota care providers.
Minnesota’s protections for transgender youth remain in place under state law.
Rep. Leigh Finke, DFL-St. Paul, the first transgender person elected to the Legislature, said the ruling will likely spark fear and panic among transgender and nonbinary teenagers and their families in states like Tennessee, who may now be searching for gender-affirming care options across the country.
“They will look for answers, and one of those answers is Minnesota,” she said. “I’m sure that there will be additional strain on our system.”
Minnesota became a legal refuge for transgender people in 2023 when lawmakers passed a measure introduced by Finke that protects patients and providers of gender-affirming care. Since then, families from more than 20 states have moved to Minnesota to access that care.
What the Supreme Court ruling does and doesn’t do
The Supreme Court’s decision does not ban gender-affirming care nationally; it ruled that Tennessee’s law does not violate the 14th Amendment.
Chief Justice John Roberts, writing the majority opinion, said the court was not weighing in on whether gender-affirming care is good or bad. Instead, he wrote, it was deciding only whether Tennessee’s ban on such care for minors violates the Constitution’s equal protection clause.
Roberts wrote that the court would leave the broader policy questions to lawmakers.