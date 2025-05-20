Minnesota softball players sue Ellison, MSHSL over transgender athlete policy

High Schools

Minnesota softball players sue Keith Ellison, state high school league over transgender athlete policy

Lawsuit states several girls competed and lost against player who was reportedly born a male.

By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 20, 2025 at 3:04PM
An organization representing several Minnesota high school girl athletes is suing Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and leaders of other public and private entities for a state law allowing transgender males to compete in girls sports. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

An organization representing several Minnesota high school girl softball players is suing Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and leaders of other public and private entities for a state policy allowing transgender athletes to compete in girls sports.

In a federal suit filed Monday, Female Athletes United allege a decade-old rule in Minnesota created an unsafe environment and hindered the ability to compete in sports for high school girls attending Maple Grove and Farmington high schools. The suit focused on an unnamed metro-area player.

The MSHSL’s board of directors in 2015 voted to open girls sports to transgender student-athletes. The decision took effect for the 2015-16 school year. The ruling made Minnesota the 33rd state to adopt a formal transgender student policy.

According to the suit filed Monday, the plaintiffs “all believe that it is unsafe and unfair to play against a male athlete, particularly in softball,” and said female athletes are at a “significant disadvantage” against male athletes.

“Additionally, they reasonably fear that they could be injured,” per the suit. The plaintiffs are seeking “the benefits of competing against only women in and girls in athletic competitions.”

In addition to Ellison, other officials named in the suit are Erich Martens, the executive director of a nonprofit that runs athletics and extracurriculars for school districts across the state, Willie Jett, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Education, and Rebecca Lucero, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. The Star Tribune is reaching out to all named parties for comment this morning.

The MSHSL’s current bylaw allows participation for all students “consistent with their gender identity or expression in an environment free from discrimination with an equal opportunity for participation in athletics and fine arts.”

In April, Ellison filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s administration over two executive orders Ellison said amount to “bullying” of trans children. In January, Trump signed an executive order titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports” which declared a person’s sex as the gender assigned at birth and banned transgender people from participating in girls and women’s sports.

Ellison and the MSHSL’s administration previously stated the federal order is in direct violation of the equal protection clause of the Minnesota Constitution.

. . .

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related Coverage

High Schools

Two Minnesota transgender teens share how they navigate high school sports amid Trump's policy change

High Schools

Trump administration to MSHSL: Change transgender sports policy or face investigation, loss of funding

High Schools

MSHSL has 60-day ticking clock to re-examine policy for transgender athletes in girls sports
about the writer

about the writer

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Star Tribune. 

See Moreicon

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Minnesota softball players sue Ellison, MSHSL over transgender athlete policy

card image

Maple Grove, Farmington players file suit stating they unfairly had to compete against player who was born a male.

High Schools

High school sports: Scores and results for Monday, May 19

card image

High Schools

Baseball: As regular season winds down, new No. 1 emerges in Top 25 high school ranking

card image