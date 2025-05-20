Minnesota softball players sue Ellison, MSHSL over transgender athlete policy

An organization representing several Minnesota high school girl softball players is suing Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and leaders of other public and private entities for a state policy allowing transgender athletes to compete in girls sports.
In a federal suit filed Monday, Female Athletes United allege a decade-old rule in Minnesota created an unsafe environment and hindered the ability to compete in sports for high school girls attending Maple Grove and Farmington high schools. The suit focused on an unnamed metro-area player.
The MSHSL’s board of directors in 2015 voted to open girls sports to transgender student-athletes. The decision took effect for the 2015-16 school year. The ruling made Minnesota the 33rd state to adopt a formal transgender student policy.
According to the suit filed Monday, the plaintiffs “all believe that it is unsafe and unfair to play against a male athlete, particularly in softball,” and said female athletes are at a “significant disadvantage” against male athletes.
“Additionally, they reasonably fear that they could be injured,” per the suit. The plaintiffs are seeking “the benefits of competing against only women in and girls in athletic competitions.”
In addition to Ellison, other officials named in the suit are Erich Martens, the executive director of a nonprofit that runs athletics and extracurriculars for school districts across the state, Willie Jett, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Education, and Rebecca Lucero, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. The Star Tribune is reaching out to all named parties for comment this morning.
The MSHSL’s current bylaw allows participation for all students “consistent with their gender identity or expression in an environment free from discrimination with an equal opportunity for participation in athletics and fine arts.”
In April, Ellison filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s administration over two executive orders Ellison said amount to “bullying” of trans children. In January, Trump signed an executive order titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports” which declared a person’s sex as the gender assigned at birth and banned transgender people from participating in girls and women’s sports.