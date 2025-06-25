Without Target, Twin Cities Pride gets small-business bump to counter corporate giving dip

In a state known for its big-name companies, Minnesota’s largest free Pride festival usually counts on Target, Deloitte and other major corporations to fund its annual parade.
But the Twin Cities Pride Festival, set to pack Loring Park this weekend with color and celebration, has seen a serious dip in corporate contributions since President Donald Trump took office and commanded companies scrap their commitments to diversity and inclusion. Instead, small businesses, from co-ops to clinics, have stepped up donations amid shifting political winds, an unexpected development that’s heartened Twin Cities Pride Executive Director Andi Otto.
“It’s interesting to see that shift in small businesses really coming forward and truly understanding the value of supporting the community,” said Otto, who added that contributions from local businesses have ballooned from $25,000 in 2024 to $93,000 in 2025.
Festival organizers in January rejected an anticipated $50,000 from Target after the Minneapolis-based company rolled back its DEI programs. Deloitte has declined to chip in. And overall money from major companies is down roughly $617,000 compared to last year, Otto said.
That trend is playing out across the country.
In Palm Springs, Calif., Pride festival organizers are leaning on businesses, like a local printing shop, to support the festivities. San Francisco Pride initially faced a $300,000 shortfall after corporate sponsors like Anheuser-Busch, the subject of fierce backlash in 2023 for partnering with a transgender influencer, announced earlier this year it wouldn’t sponsor the festivities.
Those changing financial foundations of local Pride festivals are adding up to a complicated moment.
To some, the June celebrations had become uncomfortably corporate, the spirit of defiance that dominated early marches lost in floats emblazoned with brand names. Now, the corporate presence at Pride is receding, driven in part by an administration that’s demonstrated hostility to LGBTQ rights — and infusing Pride festivals across the state with both urgency and unease.