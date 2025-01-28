Minneapolis

Twin Cities Pride quickly raises $50,000 to fill gap after dropping Target sponsorship

Pride uninvited Target from participating this year after the retailer said it would curtail its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

By Zoë Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 28, 2025 at 6:09PM
Twin Cities Pride has raised more than $50,000 in less than 24 hours to fill a gap in fundraising after booting Target from the list of festival sponsors. (Erica Dischino, Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

In less than 24 hours, Twin Cities Pride raised more than $50,000 to fill a gap in fundraising after booting Target from the list of festival sponsors.

The Minneapolis retailer sparked public outcry with an announcement that it would retreat from its diversity goals amid pressure from conservative activists. The announcement came after President Donald Trump’s promises to end diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, programs in the federal government.

Target was a longtime sponsor of Twin Cities Pride, supporting the local festival and parade for at least 18 years. But after its announcement, which organizers said came during a challenging week for the LGBTQ community, Twin Cities Pride decided to uninvite Target from participating this year.

The decision to forgo the Target sponsorship could have impacted this year’s festivities, set for June 28-29 in Minneapolis’ Loring Park. On Sunday, the festival announced a fundraising effort to “Fill the Gap,” with a goal of $50,000. In just 24 hours, community members met the goal.

As of noon Tuesday, they’d donated more than $66,000.

Funds will support programming like the Rainbow Wardrobe, Artist in Residence, and the Rainbow Feast, the festival said in an Instagram post Monday thanking the public for its generosity.

“Every dollar donated goes directly back into helping us create inclusive spaces, support local artists, and provide resources that make a difference year-round,” organizers wrote.

Zoë Jackson

Reporter

Zoë Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune. She previously covered race and equity, St. Paul neighborhoods and young voters on the politics team.

