Melissa and Mark Hortman remembered for humanity, public service as they are laid to rest

Minnesotans said goodbye to Melissa and Mark Hortman on Saturday with a grand tribute honoring the slain DFL leader’s legacy as one of the most impactful legislators in state history, but also the couple’s humanity as beloved parents and community members.
More than 1,300 mourners — including former President Joe Biden, former Vice President Kamala Harris and a near-complete roster of Minnesota’s political class — gathered for the funeral Mass beneath the towering ceilings of the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis.
They remembered Melissa as a selfless public servant and faithful Catholic who would have eschewed such a spotlight.
“Melissa Hortman will be remembered as the most consequential speaker in Minnesota history — and I’ll always remember her as a close friend, a mentor, and the most talented legislator I’ve ever known,” said Gov. Tim Walz, one of two people who gave a eulogy at the funeral.
Honored alongside her in death was Mark, her most enthusiastic supporter from her first two failed campaigns through her rise to becoming the third female speaker of the Minnesota House.
The untimely loss of the Hortmans, who were shot and killed in their home earlier this month, shook the nation’s political core and left an indelible void in Minnesota. But their legacy lived on Saturday inside the Basilica as people celebrated their contributions to the state and remembered their love of billiards, baking, sitting on their porch and having friends over for dinner.
“It’s easy sometimes to forget that, for all its significance, politics is made up of people. That’s all it is. Just a bunch of human beings doing their best,” Walz said.
The Basilica was filled with lush bouquets and greenery, a nod to Melissa’s love for gardening. Lawmakers past and present, GOP and DFL, filed into the church in the morning drizzle and fastened buttons, decorated with plants and trees, to their shirts. At home, Walz said Melissa “fussed over her lilies like they were wayward members of the caucus.”