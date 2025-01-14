The Minnesota Legislature could begin its 2025 session in chaotic fashion Tuesday, with Democrats in the House poised to boycott unless Republicans agree to share power in the closely divided chamber.
Minnesota Legislature convenes at noon Tuesday. Will House Democrats show up?
Negotiations between House DFL and GOP leaders were going down to the wire Tuesday morning.
Negotiations between House DFL and GOP leaders were going down to the wire as the Legislature prepared to convene at noon. The leaders met until midnight Monday and were set to resume discussions Tuesday morning, House DFL Leader Melissa Hortman said.
House Republicans hold a temporary 67-66 edge until a Jan. 28 special election to fill a likely blue Roseville-area seat. They want to use the momentary advantage to elect a speaker and take control of committees for the next two years, and possibly refuse to seat a DFL legislator whose election victory they challenged in court.
But Dakota County Judge Tracy Perzel upheld DFL Rep. Brad Tabke’s 14-vote election victory in a highly anticipated ruling Tuesday morning, denying Republicans’ request for a special election. The ruling could change the tone of negotiations, although House GOP Leader Lisa Demuth has suggested Republicans would refuse to seat Tabke regardless of how the court rules.
Democrats have threatened to boycott until after the Roseville-area vacancy is filled to deny Republicans the quorum needed to make such moves.
“The judge’s orders are clear and decisive. We won this election, and there’s no reason to doubt it,” Tabke, DFL-Shakopee, said in a statement Tuesday morning. “Leader Demuth must now unequivocally agree that the House GOP will not overturn the will of the 22,000 Shakopee voters AND agree to govern together for the people of Minnesota. We can start together today at noon if she wants.”
Demuth, R-Cold Spring, wasn’t satisfied by the judge’s decision. She said in a statement Tuesday that “the underlying facts of the case remain unchanged: there were 20 ballots destroyed in a race decided by just 14 votes.”
“Ultimately the Minnesota Constitution is clear that ‘Each house shall be the judge of the election returns and eligibility of its own members.’ We will evaluate this lengthy ruling and consider options in the coming days,” Demuth said.
The Minnesota Senate is expected to convene in orderly fashion after Democrats and Republicans reached a power-sharing agreement over the weekend. The chamber is tied 33-33 after the death of DFL Sen. Kari Dziedzic. Senate Democrats are expected to regain a one-seat majority after a Jan. 28 special election to fill Dziedzic’s safely blue Minneapolis seat. A special primary for the Senate seat is Tuesday.
The two parties agreed to share control of committees and of the Senate floor until then.
“Under these terms, we can begin the work of 2025, avoid gridlock, and uphold the best of this institution,” Senate DFL Leader Erin Murphy said in a statement Sunday.
This is a developing story. Return to StarTribune.com for updates.
