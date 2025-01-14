DFL Rep. Brad Tabke remains the winner of a Shakopee-area House race, a judge ruled Tuesday morning, dealing a blow to a GOP challenger who filed a lawsuit contesting the result.
DFLer Brad Tabke’s victory stands in Shakopee-area race, judge rules
The ruling deals a blow to a Republican candidate who contested Tabke’s victory in court. But Aaron Paul can appeal the decision to the Minnesota Supreme Court.
Dakota County Judge Tracy Perzel’s ruling, issued on the first day of the 2025 legislative session, denies Republican Aaron Paul’s request to hold a special election for the seat that Tabke won by 14 votes, while 20 absentee ballots remained missing from one precinct.
“Aaron Paul has not proven his three election contest grounds by the greater weight of the evidence,” Perzel wrote in the 47-page ruling.
Paul can appeal Perzel’s ruling to the state Supreme Court. Attempts to reach Paul and Tabke Tuesday morning were unsuccessful.
The Scott County court battle revolved around the results of the race to represent District 54A in the Shakopee area. But 20 missing absentee ballots from Shakopee’s 10th Precinct overshadowed Tabke’s win.
A preliminary investigation determined officials likely threw away those ballots inside their secrecy envelopes before tabulating them. (Staff opted not to look into a missing absentee ballot from Precinct 12A after noting it’s not uncommon for one voter to check in and not vote.)
Those uncounted votes prompted Paul to file an election contest lawsuit alleging Scott County elections officials engaged in “deliberate, serious, and material violations” of state election law when they lost the ballots yet declared Tabke the winner.
In the lawsuit, Paul asked the court to declare a vacancy for Tabke’s seat, giving voters the chance to decide a winner in line with state law governing special elections.
DFLers are promising to boycott for several weeks without a power-sharing agreement with Republicans. The 2025 legislative session is beginning Tuesday.
Democrats lost three seats in the state House in the fall election, leaving the chamber tied 67-67. But Republicans successfully challenged in court the residency of a Democrat who won a Roseville-area seat, leaving the chamber with a 67-66 GOP edge pending a special election on Jan. 28.
House Republicans had indicated they would likely use their momentary advantage to refuse to seat Tabke. The House and Senate have the constitutional power to seat their own members.
In a Tuesday statement, DFL Chair Ken Martin said the party wouldn’t tolerate a “partisan vote by Republican legislators to overturn this election.”
“The voters and the courts have both spoken, and it is time for Republicans to accept that they lost this election,” Martin said in the statement. “Defying the courts and the voters to overturn an election would be an outrageous and illegitimate abuse of power. House Republicans should come back from the brink and abandon this outrageous partisan power grab.”
Minnesota DFL legislators held a private ceremony Sunday to swear in members, including Tabke — a move criticized by Republicans.
House GOP Leader Lisa Demuth said in a statement Tuesday that the party will “evaluate this lengthy ruling and consider options in the coming days.”
Demuth, a Cold Spring Republican, slammed Perzel’s decision, contending it’s unclear if several people who testified at the December hearing that they cast missing absentee ballots for Tabke were correctly identified. At the trial, six people, identified through Scott County and Minnesota Secretary of State records, said they cast those ballots for Tabke — enough for the DFLer to widen his lead to the point where Paul couldn’t overtake him.
“Allowing this decision to stand…may increase the likelihood of bad actors choosing to destroy certain sets of ballots in tight races,” Demuth wrote.
Testimony from the December hearing didn’t indicate that missing ballots in Shakopee’s 10th Precinct were intentionally destroyed.
