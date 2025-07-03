News & Politics

In court appearance, Vance Boelter tells judge he looks forward to ‘truth’ and ‘facts’ to emerge

By waiving detention and preliminary hearings, the suspect in the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers will remain in federal custody.

By Sarah Nelson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 3, 2025 at 9:09PM
The Warren E. Burger Federal Building in St. Paul, Minn., on June 27, 2025. Vance Boelter will appear in federal court where prosecutors and his defense may go back and forth over his flight risk and any danger posed to the community while weighing his detention, pre-trial. Boelter will have a detention & preliminary hearing, routinely held in the early days of a case. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

In a brief court federal appearance Thursday, Vance Boelter waived his right to detention and preliminary hearings and said he looks forward to further proceedings so the “facts” and “truth” will emerge surrounding the events of June 14, the day he allegedly shot two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses in their homes.

Boelter, 57, of Green Isle, Minn., made the statements to a St. Paul courtroom in a hearing that was supposed to determine if he should remain in custody ahead of trial. He stands charged charged with six federal crimes, including stalking and murder, for the killing of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and the shooting of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. Boelter’s attorney, federal defender Manny Atwal, waived the detention hearing, pointing to the $5 million bail set in Hennepin County that he cannot afford on his state charges. Boelter will remain in the Sherburne County jail, which houses inmates facing federal charges.

Booking photo of Vance Boelter, the man accused of shooting two Minnesota state legislators and their spouses, was finally arrested late Sunday in Sibley County after an extensive manhunt.
Vance Boelter, the man accused of shooting two Minnesota state legislators and their spouses, was finally arrested late Sunday in Sibley County after an extensive manhunt.

“Your Honor, I’m looking forward to court. I’m looking forward to the truth and the facts about the 14th...especially what happened before the 14th,” Boelter told Magistrate Judge Douglas Micko. “If by waiving those things…[mumble] where the truth can come out, I understand and think that will be good. I think Minnesotans want to know.”

Before court concluded, Boelter repeated a request to change cells, saying the lights are always on and make it impossible to determine if it’s day or night.

Boelter made similar claims in court last week during a hearing that was put on hold until Thursday over concerns he’s been unable to sleep while on suicide watch in the jail. Atwal asked Magistrate Judge Douglas Micko to delay Friday’s hearing because poor conditions have inhibited Boelter from getting adequate rest since his arrest, which has made it difficult to communicate with him.

“Your honor, I haven’t slept in 12 to 14 days,” Boelter said during that hearing. “I’d also like to state I’ve never been suicidal, and I’m not suicidal now.”

Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott rebuffed the claims about the jail’s conditions, calling them “absurd.” He said Boelter’s statements contradicted surveillance footage showing him “resting peacefully” prior to his hearing last Friday.

“He is not in a hotel. He’s in jail, where a person belongs when they commit the heinous crimes he is accused of committing,” Brott said in a statement last week.

Boelter appeared in a standard yellow jumpsuit during Thursday’s hearing as opposed to the green padded suicide prevention gown he wore last week. He came across as polite during his exchanges, addressing the judge with “Yes, Sir,” matching his demeanor in previous appearances in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota.

The federal charges allege Boelter donned a realistic rubber mask and a police officer disguise when he shot Hoffman and his wife in their Champlin home, then stopped by two other lawmaker’s homes before he traveled to the Hortmans early June 14 in what’s been called a politically targeted attack. The Hoffmans survived their injuries and are recovering. The Hortman’s dog, Gilbert, also was injured in the attack and later humanely euthanized. The three laid in state at the Minnesota State Capitol last week before the Hortmans’ funeral Saturday at the Basilica of St. Mary.

Federal prosecutors allege Boelter also stopped at the homes of two other Democratic legislators in New Hope and Maple Grove.

Some of Boelter’s federal charges carry the possibility of the death penalty, which would require action from the U.S. Department of Justice. Acting U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson previously said it’s too early to determine whether it will be sought. Minnesota abolished death sentences in 1911.

In addition to the federal charges, Boelter faces two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder at the state level.

about the writer

about the writer

Sarah Nelson

Reporter

Sarah Nelson is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

In court appearance, Vance Boelter tells judge he looks forward to ‘truth’ and ‘facts’ to emerge

card image

By waiving detention and preliminary hearings, the suspect in the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers will remain in federal custody.

Twin Cities

What’s open, closed on July 4th in the Twin Cities area

card image

Twin Cities Suburbs

Police suspect woman stole $120K while working for a Twin Cities area middle school

card image