State investigators say police shot at Vance Boelter in response to gunfire at the Hortman home

State investigators said Thursday that police shot at Vance Boelter in response to hearing gunfire at the home where he allegedly shot and killed state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Hortman nearly two weeks ago.
This disclosure from the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), the agency leading the investigation into their June 14 deaths and the wounding of state Sen. John Hoffman and wife Yvette Hoffman a few hours earlier at the Champlin home, comes one day before Boelter is scheduled to appear in federal court. He was arrested 43 hours after the shootings in a field not far from his home just outside Green Isle, southwest of the Twin Cities.
He remains in jailed and is charged with six federal crimes, including stalking and murder. He’s also charged with murder and attempted murder in Hennepin County District Court.
What the latest information from the BCA does not say is whether Boelter, 57, fired at officers either before or after he killed the Hortmans. Questions remain about whether Boelter shot back out of the house at law enforcement, but Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley said in an interview last week that there was an intense amount of gunfire.
“You had the officers shooting at the suspect, the suspect shoots Mark right in the entryway, he goes in the house and he starts shooting in the house,“ Bruley said. ”It’s really, really chaotic. As they called ‘shots fired,’ lots and lots of resources came. They converged on the house."
In its statement released Thursday, the BCA said:
Officer Zachary Baumtrog and another officer who was not identified “proactively responded” to the Hortman residence just after 3:30 a.m. to check on their welfare after their sergeant heard about the shooting at the the Hoffmans’ home.
The officers arrived and saw a vehicle resembling a police squad car, with emergency lights flashing, in the Hortmans’ driveway and a man, later identified as Boelter, out front and dressed as a police officer.