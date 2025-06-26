State investigators say police shot at Vance Boelter in response to gunfire at the Hortman home

This disclosure from the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), the agency leading the investigation into their June 14 deaths and the wounding of state Sen. John Hoffman and wife Yvette Hoffman a few hours earlier at the Champlin home, comes one day before Boelter is scheduled to appear in federal court. He was arrested 43 hours after the shootings in a field not far from his home just outside Green Isle, southwest of the Twin Cities.