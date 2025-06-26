Twin Cities

State investigators say police shot at Vance Boelter in response to gunfire at the Hortman home

Boelter remains jailed ahead of a hearing Friday in federal court.

By Paul Walsh and

Jeff Day

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 26, 2025 at 4:34PM
Flowers in front of the home of Melissa and Mark Hortman in Brooklyn Park on June 16.
Flowers left at the home of Melissa and Mark Hortman in Brooklyn Park. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

State investigators said Thursday that police shot at Vance Boelter in response to hearing gunfire at the home where he allegedly shot and killed state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Hortman nearly two weeks ago.

This disclosure from the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), the agency leading the investigation into their June 14 deaths and the wounding of state Sen. John Hoffman and wife Yvette Hoffman a few hours earlier at the Champlin home, comes one day before Boelter is scheduled to appear in federal court. He was arrested 43 hours after the shootings in a field not far from his home just outside Green Isle, southwest of the Twin Cities.

He remains in jailed and is charged with six federal crimes, including stalking and murder. He’s also charged with murder and attempted murder in Hennepin County District Court.

What the latest information from the BCA does not say is whether Boelter, 57, fired at officers either before or after he killed the Hortmans. Questions remain about whether Boelter shot back out of the house at law enforcement, but Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley said in an interview last week that there was an intense amount of gunfire.

“You had the officers shooting at the suspect, the suspect shoots Mark right in the entryway, he goes in the house and he starts shooting in the house,“ Bruley said. ”It’s really, really chaotic. As they called ‘shots fired,’ lots and lots of resources came. They converged on the house."

In its statement released Thursday, the BCA said:

Officer Zachary Baumtrog and another officer who was not identified “proactively responded” to the Hortman residence just after 3:30 a.m. to check on their welfare after their sergeant heard about the shooting at the the Hoffmans’ home.

The officers arrived and saw a vehicle resembling a police squad car, with emergency lights flashing, in the Hortmans’ driveway and a man, later identified as Boelter, out front and dressed as a police officer.

“Shots were fired, and Officer Baumtrog discharged his firearm in response,” the statement read.

The BCA said its personnel recovered spent casings from the scene.

A search warrant affidavit filed in Hennepin County District Court says that 11 shell casings from a 9-millimeter Luger appeared to have been fired by Baumtrog. Six were recovered from the top of a Brooklyn Park police squad car, and five were fired from behind Boelter’s vehicle.

The gun used to kill the Hortmans was also a 9-millimeter Luger, but it used different bullets than the casings found in the driveway.

Six bullet casings were found in the front yard and doorway of the Hortmans’ house, and seven were found inside the house: two in the family office and five near the stairs leading from the main floor to the second floor.

Nineteen additional “projectiles” were found inside and outside the house, though the search warrant does not clarify what weapon they were fired from. Casings from two 40-millimeter “less than lethal” rounds were also recovered outside the home.

Blood was found on a robe, an iPhone, in the driveway, on the stairs and on the walls of the staircase. Behind the house, investigators found a Beretta handgun, a replica Beretta handgun, a permit to carry badge, a holster, a facemask and a wig.

The BCA statement said Baumtrog was wearing a body camera during the encounter. BCA agents are reviewing the video as part of their investigation.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department has placed Baumtrog, who has nine years of law enforcement experience, on standard critical incident leave.

Once the BCA investigation into Baumtrog’s use of force is complete, the agency will send its findings to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for review to determine whether the officer’s actions were legally justified.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Jeff Day

Reporter

Jeff Day is a Hennepin County courts reporter.

