Wife of alleged political assassin says she’s ‘absolutely shocked,’ pledges cooperation with police

Jenny Boelter told the officer she was heading to her parents house when she was contacted. The warrant says she agreed to pull over and wait for law enforcement. She also told police that Boelter had recently purchased masks for his security company and that it looked like the mask from security footage from the shooting at the home of the Hoffmans. An additional search warrant claims that Jenny Boelter told law enforcement that Vance still owned a Ford vehicle with “blue and red lights for his security business” and that the first person Vance contacted that morning was their son.