90 chaotic minutes: Where was alleged killer between two political shootings in Minnesota?

The alleged assassin was in a hurry.
Federal criminal charges claim that Vance Boelter believed he was at war last weekend in the Twin Cities and he acted as such.
After shooting Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, in the doorway of their Champlin home in the early hours of Saturday morning, Boelter climbed into his black SUV. He had security lights activated and flashing off garage doors in the Hoffmans’ quaint, winding middle-class neighborhood.
His car was loaded with assault rifles, ammo and a medical kit.
Hope Hoffman, the daughter of John and Yvette, called 911 at 2:06 a.m. to report the shooting.
Boelter, 57, had a Garmin GPS system giving him directions to Maple Grove and the home of another state lawmaker. It was 9 miles away and approximately a 14-minute drive between the two properties. He would have navigated leafy suburban streets dense with houses before heading south. The timing of his actions make it likely he headed down Hwy. 169 and exited onto residential side streets past tennis courts and Little League fields near Eagle Lake.
Surveillance cameras from the Maple Grove home show him knocking at the door at 2:24 a.m. The politician was out of town.
No one knew it, but the largest manhunt in state history was already underway.