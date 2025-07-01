In north Minneapolis, residents ask why they were kept out of the loop during Vance Boelter manhunt

The morning a gunman went on the run after shooting Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband in Brooklyn Park, the suburb sent a shelter-in-place alert to area cellphones, warning residents.
Suspect Vance Boelter eventually made his way to north Minneapolis, where he appeared on security footage returning to his part-time rental house. Yet many north Minneapolis residents didn’t know Boelter had been in their midst that day.
“Boelter’s presence in north Minneapolis after a double homicide and a double attempted murder was something that should have caused alarm bells to ring with regard to city officials and law enforcement officials, and it was a significant failure to not alert north Minneapolis residents,” said activist and lawyer Nekima Levy Armstrong.
“Not only was our safety placed in jeopardy, but it’s possible that north Minneapolis residents could have seen something.”
The Minneapolis Police Department, which notifies the public about fatal shootings, did not issue a public information release that day.
It wasn’t until 5:25 p.m. that the city sent out a text saying the armed and dangerous suspect was still at large, so anyone who saw him should call 911. It didn’t explain why Minneapolis residents needed to be wary.
Minneapolis Office of Community Safety spokesperson Scott Wasserman said state investigators took the lead on public information. Police never had “real-time” knowledge of Boelter’s whereabouts, he said.
“Now that we’ve learned more about Boelter’s movements that day, it’s understandable that residents would wish they had earlier knowledge of information that only later became known to authorities,” Wasserman said. “We are committed to providing timely, accurate information to keep our residents safe. Every situation is different.”