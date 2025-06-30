Preppers distance themselves from Boelter, say their movement is about defense, not violence

Troy McKinley was launching the first day of his Minnesota Prepper Expo on June 20 when someone handed him a phone with breaking news.
An FBI agent had described alleged political assassin Vance Boelter and his wife as “preppers” in an affidavit, which also detailed his arsenal of weapons and an escape plan for his family.
Like most in the movement, McKinley bristled at the implication that Boelter’s actions had anything to do with being a prepper. The term denotes anyone who stockpiles food and supplies in preparation for an emergency, whether it’s a snowstorm or civil war.
“It’s a simple word that’s been turned evil,” McKinley said. “You get people of all kinds: People worried about economic collapse, World War III. Look at Minneapolis — what happened down there," he said, referring to the riots that broke out after George Floyd’s killing by police.
Authorities on preppers say most people associate the term with religious zealots. But preppers cross the political spectrum and date to the country’s founding.
“Americans have seen themselves as a people who are prepared to take on the dangers of the frontier on their own,” said Arizona State University associate professor Robert Kirsch, who co-authored a book on preppers. “That sort of individualistic character gets translated into emergency preparedness in unique ways.”
Prepping is often viewed as a practice by “aberrant, marginal, fringe, weird people,” said Kirsch. But he found it’s a mainstream behavior that has “some worrying dimensions if taken too far.”
As for Boelter being a prepper, he said: “Plenty of people do this kind of stuff and they don’t start murdering politicians.”