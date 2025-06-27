Vance Boelter’s detention hearing continued amid reports of poor jail conditions, sleep deprivation

Accused political assassin Vance Boelter made a brief appearance in federal court in St. Paul Friday morning, where proceedings were continued after his attorney raised concerns about conditions at the jail where he is being held.
Public Defender Manny Atwal said Boelter has remained on suicide watch since his June 15 arrest and detention at the Sherburne County Jail, which houses inmates facing federal charges. He is placed in a cell where the lights are on 24 hours a day, and he sleeps on a mat with no pillow while the doors next to him slam, keeping him from getting sleep. She further said another inmate has spread feces in a cell nearby, causing a smell. It’s been difficult to speak with him, she said, because he is so sleep deprived.
“Your honor, I haven’t slept in 12 to 14 days,” Boelter told Magistrate Judge Douglas Micko. “I’d also like to state I’ve never been suicidal, and I’m not suicidal now.”
Boelter was dressed in a green sleeveless garment commonly known as a suicide gown. Assistant U.S. Attorney Harry Jacobs, who is assisting in the prosecution of the case, did not object to continuing proceedings, and said prosecutors also shared concerns about the conditions at the jail.
The next steps, including whether Boelter would be moved, were not discussed during the hearing. Boelter will return to court at 2:30 p.m. July 3 in St. Paul.
“I find good cause to continue this matter,” Micko said, while explaining to Boelter that detention hearings must take place within 14 days and the next hearing would fall outside of that window.
“I appreciate the motion to extend…to get some sleep,” Boelter said.
Boelter, 57, of Green Isle, Minn., stands charged with six federal offenses, including stalking and murder that carry the possibility of the death penalty in connection with the shootings of two Minnesota legislators and their spouses. Boelter also faces two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder at the state level.