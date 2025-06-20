Death penalty decision against Vance Boelter in the hands of Trump administration

In her memo, Bondi emphasized federal prosecutors “shall seek the death penalty … for the most serious, readily provable offenses,” including cases “involving the murder of a law-enforcement officer.” Bondi cited the killing of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent David Maland as an example. The 44-year-old Blue Earth, Minn., native was shot during a traffic stop in Vermont near the Canadian border in January. Teresa Youngblut, 21, of Washington state, has pleaded not guilty to her charge of assaulting a federal law enforcement officer in Maland’s death.