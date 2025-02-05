Nation

Minnesota native, fatally shot while working as border agent in Vermont, to be buried in home state

The woman charged with shooting David “Chris” Maland is due in court on Friday. Maland, who grew up in Blue Earth, will be buried at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, according to his family.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 5, 2025 at 4:54PM
U.S. Border Patrol Agent David “Chris” Maland, 44, was shot and killed during a traffic stop near the Canadian border Monday. He is a native of Blue Earth and graduate of Fairmont High School in Minnesota. (Provided/Joan Maland)

The Minnesota native who was shot to death last month while working as a federal border agent will be buried in his home state later this month, his family said.

David “Chris” Maland, 44, who grew up in Blue Earth, was killed on Jan. 20 during a gunfight 20 miles south of the border with Canada.

Joan Maland said her nephew will be buried on Feb. 22 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. She said the family has planned a private memorial service.

Teresa Youngblut, 21, of Seattle, was arrested and charged with shooting Maland. A German man with Youngblut, 30-year-old Felix Baukholt, also was fatally shot during the exchange of gunfire on I-91 in Coventry, according to the FBI. Officials have not pointed publicly to a motive for the shooting.

Youngblut remains in federal custody ahead of a hearing Friday in U.S. District Court in Burlington.

Maland was a 1999 graduate of Fairmont High School and a nine-year Air Force veteran who spent the past 15 years working along U.S. borders in Texas and Vermont, among other assignments.

An online fundraiser on behalf of Maland’s family noted that he provided security for the State Department and the Pentagon during the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See More

More from Nation

See More

Nation

Pro-Trump Arab American group changes its name after the president's Gaza 'Riviera' comments

A group that played a key role in Donald Trump's voter outreach to the Arab American community alongside his allies is rebranding itself after the president said that the U.S. would ''take over'' the Gaza Strip.

Nation

The Latest: Trump challenges bedrocks of American democracy

World

Argentina says it will withdraw from the World Health Organization, echoing Trump