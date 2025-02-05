Minnesota native, fatally shot while working as border agent in Vermont, to be buried in home state

The Minnesota native who was shot to death last month while working as a federal border agent will be buried in his home state later this month, his family said.
The woman charged with shooting David “Chris” Maland is due in court on Friday. Maland, who grew up in Blue Earth, will be buried at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, according to his family.
David “Chris” Maland, 44, who grew up in Blue Earth, was killed on Jan. 20 during a gunfight 20 miles south of the border with Canada.
Joan Maland said her nephew will be buried on Feb. 22 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. She said the family has planned a private memorial service.
Teresa Youngblut, 21, of Seattle, was arrested and charged with shooting Maland. A German man with Youngblut, 30-year-old Felix Baukholt, also was fatally shot during the exchange of gunfire on I-91 in Coventry, according to the FBI. Officials have not pointed publicly to a motive for the shooting.
Youngblut remains in federal custody ahead of a hearing Friday in U.S. District Court in Burlington.
Maland was a 1999 graduate of Fairmont High School and a nine-year Air Force veteran who spent the past 15 years working along U.S. borders in Texas and Vermont, among other assignments.
An online fundraiser on behalf of Maland’s family noted that he provided security for the State Department and the Pentagon during the Sept. 11 terror attacks.
