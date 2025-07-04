The last bite: Plant-based luminaries will headline Minneapolis food and ag event

Welcome to “The last bite,” an end-of-week food and ag roundup from the Minnesota Star Tribune. Reach out to business reporter Brooks Johnson at brooks.johnson@startribune.com to share your news and favorite burger toppings.
This one’s for the plant-based faithful.*
*and anyone else interested in hearing from food entrepreneurs who took once-niche ideas national.
Patrick Brown, founder of meat substitute brand Impossible Foods, and Miyoko Schinner, founder of vegan dairy Miyoko’s Creamery, will kick off Food, Ag, Ideas Week in Minneapolis this fall. Brown, a Stanford biochemist, launched the Impossible Burger in 2016 while Schinner founded her plant-based alternatives in 2014.
Their timing was right, as both rode a wave of investor excitement and strong consumer trial thanks to improved taste and nutrition, particularly in comparison to past plant-based innovators.
But as the boom fades, the industry now needs to lower prices to truly compete, experts and surveys have said. The appeal also needs to widen to strengthen growth: Impossible now says it is not just for vegetarians and vegans, “setting its sights on the 100+ million flexitarians driving the future of food.”
Food, Ag, Ideas Week is an annual Naturally Minnesota event that’s all about food-as-health this year, bridging two of the state’s leading industries.
“Minnesota, of anywhere, should be the place to lead the new frontier of how food and ag and health care intersect,” Naturally Minnesota executive director Allison Hohn said earlier this year. “We have a mega-complex for each, but they are tankers moving in opposite directions.”