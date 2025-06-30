General Mills finalizes sale of U.S. yogurt business to Lactalis

General Mills finalized the $2.1 billion sale of its North American yogurt business Monday, ending a nearly 50-year run selling Yoplait.
French dairy giant Lactalis now takes the reins of Yoplait, Go-Gurt, Mountain High and other brands in the U.S. The company also inherits 1,000 General Mills employees and manufacturing plants in Michigan and Tennessee.
Lactalis USA opened a Minnetonka office for the roughly 200 Minnesota-based and remote employees that will run the company’s new Midwest Yogurt division. General Mills headquarters in Golden Valley.
Lactalis is the world’s largest dairy company and had $35 billion in revenue globally last year. The firm owns cheese brands Président, Galbani and Cracker Barrel as well as Stonyfield Organic and Brown Cow yogurt.
The company plans to invest heavily in innovation and manufacturing for the new brands.
“Our philosophy is to preserve and grow these brands and maintain their local character as well,” spokeswoman Hannah Feist said. “We’re really excited to welcome all these employees.”
Kerry DeLaney, who has led General Mills’ dairy division since 2023, is now Lactalis’ Midwest Yogurt CEO.
“By leveraging Lactalis’ expertise and dairy know-how, we will grow our portfolio of brands that consumers love and trust,” DeLaney said in a statement.