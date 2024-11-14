General Mills is spending $1.45 billion to add more pet food to its portfolio, the Golden Valley-based company announced Thursday.
General Mills to spend $1.4B to buy more pet food brands
Blue Buffalo owner adding Tiki Pets, other brands to boost cat food and pet treat business.
The maker of Blue Buffalo inked a deal with the Belgian owner of Whitebridge Pet Brands to acquire Tiki Pets, Cloud Star and other top-shelf pet food and treat brands.
“These brands complement our Blue Buffalo portfolio and will help us incrementally grow in cat feeding and treats,” Jon Nudi, president of North America pet for General Mills, said in a statement.
Whitebridge calls itself a “leader in natural health nutrition for pets,” and General Mills considers the brands “premium,” like Blue Buffalo — able to demand a higher price from consumers.
The Whitebridge business had $325 million in revenue over the past year. The sale is expected to close early in 2025.
The acquisition comes even as pet treats have held back growth for the company’s $2.3 billion pet business due to inflation and changing pet parent habits. The Whitebridge deal indicates General Mills still believes the category is headed in the right direction long term.
Nudi said the move “strengthens our commitment in the pet space.”
“We’re excited to welcome the North American Whitebridge team to General Mills and to provide pet parents with an expanding portfolio of brands to feed and treat their pets like family,” he said.
General Mills will pick up two new manufacturing facilities in Missouri as part of the deal paid for with cash and new debt.
The company signaled this fall it wanted to pay up to $2 billion for a “bolt-on” acquisition to boost its business. The Whitebridge deal marks the fourth pet acquisition since since General Mills bought Blue Buffalo in 2018, General Mills has made four more
Blue Buffalo owner adding Tiki Pets, other brands to boost cat food and pet treat business.