The last bite: More food companies say they’ll take out synthetic dyes

General Mills just missed being the first big food company to announce it’s moving on from synthetic food dyes over the next several years. The Golden Valley-based Lucky Charms maker made its move right after Kraft Heinz announced it’s looking for new ways to color Jell-O and Kool-Aid last week.
Now several other food manufacturers are falling in line, including Chicago-based Conagra and the world’s largest food company, Nestlé.
“Consumers enjoy a wide variety of foods and beverages as part of their daily diet,” said Marty Thompson, CEO of Nestlé USA, in a news release. “As their diverse dietary preferences and nutritional needs evolve, we evolve with them.”
Conagra, which owns brands like Healthy Choice and Slim Jim, also pointed to “evolving consumer trends” for getting synthetic food coloring out of their foods by the end of 2027.
The bigger issue, however, is complying with a California law banning foods that use artificial coloring from being sold in schools and a West Virginia law that outlaws them completely starting in 2028.
Texas also recently passed a law requiring food companies apply a warning label if they use any of 44 different ingredients that other countries have not approved, including artificial food colors.
While the Food and Drug Administration and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. say they want to end the use of artificial colors, there is no legal framework compelling companies to stop using them at the federal level. But companies have found there’s an economic case to creating their own national standard to deal with a patchwork of state laws.