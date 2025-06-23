Hormel brings back Jeff Ettinger as interim CEO for retiring Jim Snee

Two Hormel Foods executives — one current and one returning — are teaming up to lead the company once CEO and President Jim Snee steps down from the Spam-maker next month.
Former CEO Jeff Ettinger will return to the role on an interim basis starting July 14. Head of retail John Ghingo will take on the president title at the same time.
“This transition really is about building on what’s working,” Ghingo said. “We do have some good momentum and opportunity in the business, and we will continue to transform and modernize the organization for long-term success.”
Snee announced his retirement in January following nearly nine years leading the Austin, Minn.-based producer of pepperoni, Planters nuts, Skippy peanut butter and more. His somewhat unexpected transition — he officially retires at the end of October but will stay on as an advisor through 2027 — comes at a crucial time for Hormel.
The company is in the midst of a multi-year transformation to restore predictable growth. The packaged food industry overall is facing budget-conscious shoppers and a wave of younger consumers seeking both health benefits and bold flavors in their snacks and meals.
So the mix of past and forthcoming leaders to helm the company, at least in the short term, makes some sense. There’s also at least one other Minnesota Fortune 500 that has recently brought back an old CEO: UnitedHealth Group re-installed Stephen Hemsley, who led the state’s largest company from 2006-17, for the full-time gig in May when Andrew Witty abdicated.
Ettinger was Hormel’s CEO from 2005-16 and has since run for Congress in 2022 and served as interim president of the University of Minnesota in 2023-24. Most recently, the 66-year-old chair of the nonprofit Hormel Foundation earned a spot on Hormel’s board of directors and even served on the search committee for the job he’s temporarily occupying (he said the board approached him with the offer).
Ettinger’s job will last through October 2026, when the board will hire a permanent CEO to lead the $12 billion company — likely Ghingo.