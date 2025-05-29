Hormel’s Jennie-O turkey sales are growing despite industry declines

Hormel Foods achieved a rare accomplishment in today’s turkey industry recently: growth.
Sales of the company’s Jennie-O ground turkey rose, and the brand reached more shoppers this spring even as the market for the Thanksgiving staple has continued to grapple with long-term decline.
“You think about what’s happening in the world of protein, and our turkey portfolio is so on-trend,” said Hormel CEO Jim Snee. “We’re meeting the customer where they are, and our supply chain is able to meet this incredible demand.”
Other turkey companies are not so upbeat. Overall, the industry faces declining consumer demand, and many major players are pulling back from the poultry.
Butterball closed an Arkansas turkey plant in February. A few weeks ago, Foster Farms shut a turkey facility in California. Cargill is closing a massive turkey plant in Arkansas in August.
Minnetonka-based Cargill even had to bat down a rumor the company was exiting turkey entirely because of tight profits and declining demand.
“Turkey remains a part of Cargill’s protein portfolio,” the company said in a statement earlier this month, pointing out its remaining California, Missouri and Virginia turkey-processing facilities.
Jennie-O already did some right-sizing in the past several years by consolidating plants in Willmar and shifting production at a Wisconsin plant.