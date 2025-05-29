MN Fortune 500

Hormel’s Jennie-O turkey sales are growing despite industry declines

The Austin, Minn.-based food company has seen sales of its ground poultry defy an overall contraction in the turkey industry.

By Brooks Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 29, 2025 at 4:40PM
Frozen Jennie-O turkeys photographed at a Cub Foods store in St. Paul, Minn., on Monday, November 15, 2021. ] Elizabeth Flores • liz.flores@startribune.com ORG XMIT: MIN2111151629399110
Frozen Jennie-O turkeys photographed at a Cub Foods store in St. Paul, Minn., on Monday, November 15, 2021.

Hormel Foods achieved a rare accomplishment in today’s turkey industry recently: growth.

Sales of the company’s Jennie-O ground turkey rose, and the brand reached more shoppers this spring even as the market for the Thanksgiving staple has continued to grapple with long-term decline.

“You think about what’s happening in the world of protein, and our turkey portfolio is so on-trend,” said Hormel CEO Jim Snee. “We’re meeting the customer where they are, and our supply chain is able to meet this incredible demand.”

Other turkey companies are not so upbeat. Overall, the industry faces declining consumer demand, and many major players are pulling back from the poultry.

Butterball closed an Arkansas turkey plant in February. A few weeks ago, Foster Farms shut a turkey facility in California. Cargill is closing a massive turkey plant in Arkansas in August.

Minnetonka-based Cargill even had to bat down a rumor the company was exiting turkey entirely because of tight profits and declining demand.

“Turkey remains a part of Cargill’s protein portfolio,” the company said in a statement earlier this month, pointing out its remaining California, Missouri and Virginia turkey-processing facilities.

Jennie-O already did some right-sizing in the past several years by consolidating plants in Willmar and shifting production at a Wisconsin plant.

The remaining Willmar plant will undergo a $30 million upgrade.

“We set out to make sure we have a demand-driven business, not a supply-driven one,” Snee said. “Structurally, what’s happening in the industry is working really well for us.”

It helps that the worst of the bird flu outbreak appears to be in remission more than three years after it began. Avian influenza struck two commercial turkey operations in Minnesota in January but has not surfaced in the state’s turkey farms since. Minnesota is the nation’s leading turkey producer.

Another virus is plaguing turkey growers, however. Avian metapneumovirus (aMPV) has been making the rounds in turkey barns, including Jennie-O growers, wiping out millions of birds in the past year.

“When it does happen, we know we can navigate it, as we’ve done before,” Snee said.

Asked about the big turkey holiday less than six months away, Snee demurred.

“Whole turkeys are not at all strategic for us. They are a component of the portfolio,” Snee said. “The most important work we’re doing is on value-added, making sure we can drive the ground turkey business in retail and foodservice. That’s what this category is all about.”

Jennie-O faces an uphill battle with chicken conquering many plates. Per-capita turkey consumption declined through the past five years after remaining fairly steady for much of the 21st Century, according to federal data. Last year’s 13.8 pounds consumed per American was the lowest level in nearly 40 years.

Hormel’s head of retail, John Ghingo, said the Jennie-O brand stands above competitors, and store-brand turkey offerings, because of a “long history of attracting consumers to the category,” he said.

“There’s good momentum and consumer demand around the value of ground turkey, which offers versatility,” Ghingo said. “And the lean protein part of the story is super important.”

Hormel expects to finish the year stronger than it started with continued turkey growth and a major rebound in the Planters nut business, which suffered from a plant closure last fall. The company is ramping up advertising while continuing to reap benefits from a three-year “transform and modernize” initiative.

“I’m in that reflective mode as I near my retirement, and what’s so rewarding is to see our team able to finally capitalize on all the great work we’ve done,” Snee said.

The Austin, Minn.-based food company reported second-quarter profits of $179.7 million on $2.9 billion in sales on Thursday, in line with analyst expectations. Hormel lowered the high end of its earnings guidance for the year and saw its stock price tick down less than 1% Thursday morning.

Brooks Johnson

Business Reporter

Brooks Johnson is a business reporter covering Minnesota’s food industry, agribusinesses and 3M.

