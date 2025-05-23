New virus is wiping out Minnesota turkey flocks, costing farmers $112M so far

There’s a new virus wiping out Minnesota turkey flocks, and unlike with bird flu the federal government doesn’t cover producers for losses.
Last year, Minnesota growers lost an estimated 2.2 million turkeys to avian metapneumovirus (aMPV), according to a study prepared for the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association.
That amounted to $112 million in lost sales for turkey farms.
“The emergence of aMPV in turkey flocks poses significant challenges to producers, exacerbating the existing pressures on the industry,” the study said.
Minnesota is the nation’s leading turkey producer with 33.5 million birds raised last year, a steep decline from previous years due to compounding virus fatalities and decreasing demand.
The highly pathogenic bird flu, or avian influenza, outbreak that began in 2022 has claimed 6.4 million turkeys in Minnesota.
For bird flu, the U.S. Department of Agriculture provides indemnity payments that help cover the cost of repopulating poultry barns, since federal policy requires flocks be euthanized when bird flu is detected.
In Minnesota, more than $178 million in federal assistance has been paid to poultry producers to date, according to a spending database.