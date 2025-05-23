Agriculture

New virus is wiping out Minnesota turkey flocks, costing farmers $112M so far

More than 2.2 million turkeys were lost to avian metapneumovirus last year, adding to bird flu fatalities.

By Brooks Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 23, 2025 at 4:53PM
Three-week-old turkeys, known as poults, gather at the water bowls in a barn in Kensington, Minn., in 2023. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

There’s a new virus wiping out Minnesota turkey flocks, and unlike with bird flu the federal government doesn’t cover producers for losses.

Last year, Minnesota growers lost an estimated 2.2 million turkeys to avian metapneumovirus (aMPV), according to a study prepared for the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association.

That amounted to $112 million in lost sales for turkey farms.

“The emergence of aMPV in turkey flocks poses significant challenges to producers, exacerbating the existing pressures on the industry,” the study said.

Minnesota is the nation’s leading turkey producer with 33.5 million birds raised last year, a steep decline from previous years due to compounding virus fatalities and decreasing demand.

The highly pathogenic bird flu, or avian influenza, outbreak that began in 2022 has claimed 6.4 million turkeys in Minnesota.

For bird flu, the U.S. Department of Agriculture provides indemnity payments that help cover the cost of repopulating poultry barns, since federal policy requires flocks be euthanized when bird flu is detected.

In Minnesota, more than $178 million in federal assistance has been paid to poultry producers to date, according to a spending database.

With aMPV, also called swollen head syndrome, growers have been “challenged by its non-reportable status with the USDA and lack of funding available for losses incurred,” the study said.

“This report re-emphasizes the urgent need for indemnity program support from federal partners,” said Minnesota Turkey Growers Association president Jake Vlaminck. “The emergence of aMPV has created a new layer of economic uncertainty for our growers.”

The highly contagious respiratory disease, first detected in Minnesota flocks in April 2024, leads to decreased egg production and high mortality rates.

Turkey losses also led to a $24 million decrease in corn and soy sales, the study found.

Researchers at South Dakota State University are racing to develop a vaccine for aMPV.

“We are working hard to provide the vaccines to producers,” SDSU assistant professor Sunil Mor said in a December news release. “Our target is ... hopefully in the fall, to complete all vaccine trials.”

