Former Hormel CEO rejoins board to help company find next CEO

Jeff Ettinger, who recently served as interim University of Minnesota president, ran Hormel from 2005 to 2016.

By Brooks Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 21, 2025 at 12:30PM
Jeff Ettinger addresses the Board of Regents during his tenure as interim University of Minnesota president. The former CEO of Hormel is rejoining the company's board of directors. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Jeff Ettinger has certainly padded his résumé in recent years — interim president of University of Minnesota, congressional candidate. But the former Hormel Foods chief executive just can’t quit the company.

Ettinger, who ran the Austin, Minn.-based company from 2005 to 2016, is back on Hormel’s board of directors.

He will join the search committee to help find the company’s next top executive, Hormel said. Current CEO Jim Snee is retiring in October.

Ettinger will also represent the Hormel Foundation, which he chairs, on the company’s board. The foundation owns 46% of Hormel stock.

“I look forward to representing the Hormel Foundation and all shareholders while working with the board and management to help shape the next chapter of growth for Hormel Foods,” he said in a news release.

Ettinger was interim president of the U in 2023 and 2024, a tenure that included major campus protests over Israel’s war in Gaza.

He ran as a Democrat for Congress in southern Minnesota’s First Congressional District, losing in 2022 to Republican Brad Finstad.

about the writer

Brooks Johnson

Business Reporter

Brooks Johnson is a business reporter covering Minnesota’s food industry, agribusinesses and 3M.

