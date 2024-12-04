Hormel CEO Jim Snee has declared an early victory one year into its three-year transformation plan, as quarterly profits increased 13% even as revenue declined.
Hormel’s sales dropped, but the Austin, Minn., maker of Spam still managed to increase profits 13%
The company is in the middle of a plan to “transform and modernize” the company, taking tens of millions of costs out of the operation.
“Year one of ‘Transform and Modernize’ was a success, delivering $75 million in benefits,” Chief Financial Officer Jacinth Smiley said on a call with analysts. “This is not just a cost-saving initiative. We are making foundational investments in data and technology and people and processes to transform our company.”
Yet the changes are coming with some pain, with Snee saying the company is trimming fat from its to “regain historical, predictable earnings growth and drive long-term value,” Snee said. He called the plan “the most transformative initiative in our company’s history.”
In the quarter that ended in October, the Austin, Minn.-based company boosted profits even as revenue declined and Hormel sold less food than the year before. Profits were $220 million. Sales were $3.1 billion, down about 2%.
“We’re entering 2025 with momentum,” Snee said. “There are a lot of things to feel good about and that we’re excited about.”
Investors were less thrilled, even thought the earnings met Wall Street expectations and sales missed by a hair. Hormel’s stock price fell 2% in early trading, though it recovered a bit by late Wednesday morning, after the company announced a mild forecast for 2025.
The company saw strong growth in Black Label bacon, Spam, Applegate and Jennie-O ground turkey this fall, but lackluster results for Planters and other brands.
For the full fiscal year, Hormel had $11.9 billion in revenue, a 1.6% decline, and an $805 million profit, a 1.5% increase. The company expects sales to increase 1% to 3% and the bottom line to grow up to 12% next year.
JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman said next year will be stronger for Hormel as whole turkey prices rise, Planters production gets back on track and the Transform and Modernize initiative adds another projected $100 million to $150 million in operating income.
“We like how the business is going in terms of what management can control,” Goldman wrote.
This story will be updated.
