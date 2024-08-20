Hormel’s head of retail retiring amid company transformation

MN Fortune 500

By Brooks Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 20, 2024 at 11:31AM
Hormel headquarters in Austin, Minn. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The head of Hormel Foods’ largest division is retiring this fall amid declining sales and a multi-year plan to “transform and modernize” the Austin, Minn.-based food company.

Deanna Brady, who has led Hormel’s $8 billion retail business since late 2022, will retire at the end of October.

“She has guided numerous businesses to record growth and has managed multi-billion-dollar divisions,” CEO Jim Snee said in a statement. “While her business achievements are impressive, it is the culture that she has built that will continue to inspire us. Her impact will be felt long after she steps into this well-deserved next chapter.”

Brady started with Hormel in 1996 as a foodservice territory manager in Pennsylvania and ended up leading the foodservice division in 2015. She became executive vice president of retail in 2022.

John Ghingo, the president of Hormel-owned Applegate Farms from 2018-22, will return to Hormel to lead the retail division.

The maker of Spam, Skippy peanut butter and Planters nuts is targeting a $250 million boost to operating income by 2026 after a choppy few years navigating pandemic disruptions and consumer pushback on price increases.

“I am confident that John is the ideal person to drive continued focus, innovation and growth within the retail segment,” Snee said.

Brooks Johnson

Food and Manufacturing Reporter

Brooks Johnson is a business reporter covering Minnesota’s food industry, 3M and manufacturing trends.

