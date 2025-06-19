Minnesota’s Hormel sues Wisconsin’s Johnsonville alleging stolen sausage secrets

In June 2023, veteran Hormel employee Brett Sims joined Johnsonville as chief supply chain officer. Sims allegedly started trying to poach other Hormel employees to join him at the Sheboygan Falls, Wis.-based sausage company in an apparent violation of a non-solicitation agreement. One of the employees Sims reached out to was Jeremy Rummel, who joined Johnsonville this spring after 25 years with Hormel.