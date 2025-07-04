At least 20 people injured after gas station explodes in Rome

World

The Associated Press
July 4, 2025 at 9:40AM

ROME — A gas station exploded early on Friday in southeastern Rome, injuring at least 20 people, including eight police officers and a firefighter, local authorities and rescuers said.

The explosion was heard across the Italian capital shortly after 8 a.m., sending up a huge cloud of dark smoke and fire visible from several areas of the city.

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri said around 20 people suffered slight injuries.

Gualtieri said local police and firefighters rushed to the area after they were alerted about a gas leak. Two explosions followed after they arrived, he added.

Elisabetta Accardo, a spokesperson for the Roman police, said that eight police officers were injured after arriving for rescue operations.

''There were a few chain explosions after the first one,'' Accardo told Italian state broadcaster RAI. ''All the policemen injured suffered burns, but they are not in danger of life.''

Fire department spokesperson Luca Cari said one firefighter was also injured in the explosion, but ''not seriously.'' Ten teams were at work on the site, he added.

Police said they were checking the whole surrounding area for people who were injured or trapped in nearby buildings.

Rome prosecutors have started a probe into what caused the explosion.

A sports center located near the gas station was evacuated swiftly by police following the first explosion, with several children brought to safety.

Residents interviewed by local media said the explosion was so loud and violent that it struck nearby buildings ''like an earthquake.''

Pope Leo XIV said he was praying for those affected by the explosion, which happened ''in the heart of my Diocese.''

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was closely following the developments.

GIADA ZAMPANO

GIADA ZAMPANO

The Associated Press

