Rochester man faces murder charges in last week’s fatal shooting

By Sean Baker

July 9, 2025 at 8:17PM
The fatal shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. July 3 outside an apartment building in the 1000 block of 41st Street NW. in Rochester. (Sean Baker/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A Rochester man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder for last week’s fatal shooting outside an apartment building.

Ibrahim Abukaar Abdi, 31, is accused of gunning down Sadik A. Yusuf, 35, on July 3 following an altercation over money. Abdi was arrested on Monday after investigators traced his cellphone to an apartment in the same northwest Rochester complex where the shooting occurred.

The homicide was Rochester’s first fatal shooting of 2025. Three were recorded in all of 2024.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers were called to an apartment building on 41st Street NW. just before noon on July 3 on reports of a shooting in the area. There, they found the victim, later identified as Yusuf, with a gunshot wound to his neck area. Officers attempted lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful.

A witness at the scene said Abdi and Yusuf had been involved in an argument over “money and disrespect.” During the dispute, Yusuf took a bag of marijuana from Abdi, prompting Abdi to pull out a firearm.

After allegedly shooting Yusuf, Abdi fled the scene. Four days later, officers used location data technology to track Abdi’s cellphone to an apartment not far from the scene of the shooting.

Once in custody, Abdi denied being around the apartment complex on July 3. However, surveillance video from the apartment complex showed Abdi walking toward the location of the shooting immediately before it occurred.

When confronted about the video, Abdi said, “Yeah, that’s crazy. I don’t remember.”

In addition to the murder charges, Abdi also faces felony charges of second-degree assault and possession of a firearm. Abdi was barred from possessing a gun based on prior charges of second-degree burglary and threats of violence.

He is due back in court on July 22 for an initial appearance.

Sean Baker

Reporter

Sean Baker is a reporter for the Star Tribune covering southeast Minnesota.

