U program that works to keep disabled people in the community could fall to federal budget ax

After more than 40 years as Minnesota’s only federally funded research center focused on people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, you might think Amy Hewitt would be confident that the Institute on Community Integration’s work would continue.
But Hewitt, director of the center dedicated to keeping disabled people in the community rather than institutions through its research and training programs, worries that the federal dollars that comprise 70% of the center’s funding — about $13 million — is at risk.
Without those funds, Hewitt said, the center’s work to bolster community-based programs and to train parents and others to fight for them could cease.
The center isn’t the only program at the U losing federal funding. According to a U spokeswoman, as of June 20, 100 previously awarded federal funds totaling $40.9 million have been withdrawn from U programs by the Trump administration, part of broader cuts to colleges and universities.
“That funding provides the infrastructure of everything we do,” Hewitt said of the money that mostly comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“That’s a big concern for us, because for 40 years, we’ve been gathering data across the country tracking where people with intellectual or developmental disabilities live [and] how many institutions have closed,” she said. “That data collection would cease. And it’s been used by policy makers all over the country to make decisions about services.”
Zoua Vang used to work as a journalist. Now, armed with research and strategies from the institute, she said she’s a passionate — and knowledgeable — champion for her 16-year-old daughter who has a seizure disorder. Vang said the institute has armed her with the information she needs to fight for her daughter staying in the community.
“What I really loved was how they took this dense research and made it usable and understandable to the normal human being,” said Vang, who has been researching options for what will happen to her daughter and her housing after Vang dies. “I’m a planner. And, as a parent of a child with a disability, you’re always thinking about what’s going to happen to my child.”