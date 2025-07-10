Rubio will meet Russian foreign minister in Malaysia with Ukraine tensions high

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his Russian counterpart will meet Thursday in Malaysia for what could be a testy conversation as tensions between the countries rise over Moscow's increasing attacks on Ukraine and questions about whether Russia's leader is serious about a peace deal.
Rubio and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are to see each other in Kuala Lumpur, where both men are attending the annual Association of Southeast Asian Nations Regional Forum, which brings together all 10 ASEAN members and their most important diplomatic partners, including Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, the Europeans and the U.S.
The meeting is set to take place shortly after the U.S. resumed some shipments of defensive weapons to Ukraine following a pause — ostensibly for the Pentagon to review domestic munitions stocks — that was cheered in Moscow.
The resumption comes as Russia fires escalating air attacks on Ukraine and as President Donald Trump has become increasingly frustrated with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
''Putin is not, he's not treating human beings right,'' Trump said during a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, explaining the pause's reversal. ''It's killing too many people. So we're sending some defensive weapons to Ukraine, and I've approved that.''
A US diplomatic push could be overshadowed by tariff threats
Rubio will also see other foreign ministers, including many whose countries face tariffs set to be imposed on Aug. 1. That threat could overshadow the top diplomat's first official trip to Asia, just as the U.S. seeks to boost relations with Indo-Pacific nations to counter China's growing influence in the region.
Trump notified several countries on Monday and Wednesday that they will face higher tariffs if they don't make trade deals with the U.S. Among them are eight of ASEAN's 10 members.