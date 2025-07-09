Former Wisconsin clerk who failed to count ballots broke laws, the state’s elections commission says

MADISON, Wis. — A ‘’confluence of errors’’ including unlawful actions by the former clerk in Wisconsin’s capital city led to nearly 200 absentee ballots not being counted in the November presidential election, an investigation by the state elections commission released Wednesday concluded.
Maribeth Witzel-Behl resigned as Madison city clerk in April amid investigations by the city and the Wisconsin Elections Commission into the missing ballots. No outcome of any race was affected by the missing ballots.
The city’s investigation, released in April, determined that Witzel-Behl didn’t break any laws but did violate multiple policies and her contractual duty to supervise elections and maintain professional standards.
But the elections commission report concluded that there is probable cause that Witzel-Behl broke five election laws. The election commission’s investigation was not a criminal probe. Whether the former clerk is actually charged with any crimes would be up to the Dane County district attorney.
The elections commission report concluded that Witzel-Behl broke state law for failing to properly supervise an election; not providing the most recent current registration information for pollbooks in two wards; improperly handing the return of absentee ballots; not properly canvassing the returns as it pertained to the 193 uncounted ballots; and failing to provide sufficient information for the municipal board of canvassers to do its work.
‘’The failure to count the 193 ballots in Madison was a result of a confluence of errors,’’ the report concluded.
It determined that Madison did not have procedures to place to track the number of absentee ballots going to a polling place and there was a ‘’complete lack of leadership’’ in the clerk’s office.
Instead of working to solve the problem, Witzel-Behl went on vacation for weeks after the election, the report said.