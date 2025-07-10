Twins sink Cubs again, but Buxton exits after being hit with pitch

The Twins won Wednesday’s game but lost All-Star center fielder Byron Buxton for at least the final seven innings of their 4-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs at Target Field.
Buxton was hit on the left hand — his non-throwing hand — leading off his team’s first inning and left the game an inning later with what the Twins called a contusion, otherwise known as a bruise.
Other details about the injury were not immediately known.
Buxton, 31, was voted into next Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Atlanta, the second time he has reached the July classic. He hit a home run in one of his two at-bats for the American League at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in 2022.
He also has accepted an invitation to compete in the Monday night’s Home Run Derby.
Buxton will be joined by teammate Joe Ryan, who on Wednesday was named an American League All-Star Game replacement.
Buxton was hit Wednesday by Cubs starter Cade Horton’s pitch near his left hand.
There was an injury delay briefly while medical personnel checked out that hand, on which Buxton wears a pad because opposing pitchers like to crowd him inside with pitches.