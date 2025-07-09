Twins call up Anthony Misiewicz, designate Joey Wentz for release or assignment

The Twins called up lefthanded reliever Anthony Misiewicz from St. Paul before Wednesday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs at Target Field.
Reliever Joey Wentz was designated for release or assignment and will go to the waiver wire.
The 30-year-old Misiewicz is 2-2 with a 4.02 ERA in 31⅓ innings for the Saints this season. He has eight saves and has limited lefthanded hitters to a .161 batting average.
Misiewicz has pitched in the major leagues for the Mariners, Royals, Diamondbacks, Tigers and Yankees. In 131 big league games (115⅔ innings), he is 8-9 with a 4.67 ERA.
The lefthanded Wentz gave up the only Cubs run in the Twins’ 8-1 victory Tuesday night. Claimed off waivers from the Pirates on June 11, Wentz pitched in six games and gave up 14 runs and 17 hits in eight innings.
Matthews on track
Injured Twins starting pitcher Zebby Matthews threw live batting practice Tuesday, on the road back from a right shoulder strain that put him on the injured list retroactive to June 5. He missed his 30th game Tuesday.
He said he threw about 40 pitches in two sessions with a break between.
“It went good, felt really good,” Matthews said. “I felt normal out there. Obviously didn’t quite execute like we needed to. First time with hitters. A little excited, but it was good.”